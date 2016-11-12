Sheldon: Mortimer Jordan defeats Etowah in battle of the Blue De - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Sheldon: Mortimer Jordan defeats Etowah in battle of the Blue Devils

MORRIS, AL (WBRC) -

It wasn't the prettiest of games as Mortimer Jordan and Etowah combined for nine turnovers, but in the end, MJHS won 44-30 in the battle of the Blue Devils.

Running back Spencer Brown lead MJHS with three touchdowns. Quarterback Douglas Moore scored twice and passed for another.

"We overcame our mistakes and did what needed to be done and get the win. Great win," said head coach Dustin Goode.

The win improves MJHS to 10-2, while Etowah's season ended at 9-3.

