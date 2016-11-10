Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Brady Rinehard.
Brady is a senior at Walter Wellborn High School with a 4.16 GPA. He is Student Council President, FFA Vice-President, Varsity Wresting Captain and Co-Founder of Panther News Network. In addition to being a highly respected leader among his peers, he is also ranked in the top of his graduating class of 2017.
Brady, congratulations on all you do and for being this week's Rising Star.
