Adoption success story: The Weaver family

Adoption success story: The Weaver family

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

November is National Adoption Month. More than 6,000 children are in foster care in Alabama and each week we bring you their stories to help them find forever families.   

Kim Weaver was a single woman who loved children and always worked in the school system. She never married but wanted to become a parent, so she decided to go through the foster care system to adopt. 

She went on the Heart Gallery of Alabama website to view videos and photographs of available children. After finishing the process, she was matched with her son, Chris.

You can learn more about all of the children involved with Heart Gallery Alabama on the WBRC News app and at heartgalleryalabama.com. You can read more adoption and foster care success stories here

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

