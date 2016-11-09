House fire under investigation in Tuscaloosa

A Wednesday morning house fire is under investigation.
Firefighters are on the scene on Culver Road near Goodrich plant.
No injuries have been reported.
This story is developing. Be sure to check back for updates.
Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.