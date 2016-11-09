House fire under investigation in Tuscaloosa - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

House fire under investigation in Tuscaloosa

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Terri Brewer/WBRC) (Source: Terri Brewer/WBRC)
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

A Wednesday morning house fire is under investigation. 

Firefighters are on the scene on Culver Road near Goodrich plant. 

No injuries have been reported. 

This story is developing. Be sure to check back for updates. 

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly