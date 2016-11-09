Donald Trump wins the presidential election - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Donald Trump wins the presidential election

Source: WBRC video Source: WBRC video

Good morning!  Here are some of the headlines as we get to work on some other stories for you this morning on WBRC/FOX6 Good Day Alabama:

 Donald Trump proves the pollsters and political analysts wrong by winning the presidency. We'll have reaction and we anticipate hearing from Hillary Clinton at some point this morning.

Also, we'll have the results and reaction to several races and amendments you voted on in Alabama!

We'll also be watching the markets for you this morning to see how the economy reacts to the news!

That wildfire burning in Blount County is now contained.  But the burn ban remains in effect.  Mickey will tell us if we're still expecting rain this week!

Meanwhile, in the 7-9  a.m. hours, we'll be talking college football playoff rankings with a longtime college football writer!

