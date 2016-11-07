Major wildfire in Oneonta threatens homes - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Major wildfire in Oneonta threatens homes

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

We’re following breaking news tonight of a major wildfire in Oneonta off of Sand Valley Road where the fire department tells our Hannah Ward they’re having trouble containing it. They’re worried about keeping it away from homes as it gets dark. We’ll be live throughout our 90 minutes of news starting with WBRC FOX6 News at 9.

We’re also watching the last hours of this presidential campaign with major rallies just starting for Donald Trump in Michigan, and Hillary Clinton in Philadelphia. Our Ryan Nobles is live with us new on WBRC FOX6 News at 10 with what you should be watching for tomorrow as we get exit polling and the first numbers from some of these key battleground states.

“Vote or pick cotton.” That’s what a controversial sign in Sparkman says, and a local church pastor is behind it. New on WBRC FOX6 News at 10, our Reshad Hudson is talking to the man behind the sign on why he says it's being misinterpreted.

