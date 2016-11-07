Good Day Alabama: Nov. 7, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

JEH JEH LIVE - Jeh Jeh worked out on this Exercise Monday! He joins us with Curtis Starks at EVO Be Fit. It is located at 2006 2nd Avenue North. Evo is a Boot camp style workout center with its own personal training program tailored to your goals while sharing the attention of your trainer with a few other clients. For more information, call 205-583-3000 log on to www.trainatevo.com.

MOMMY MINUTE - In today's Mommy Minute, Clare Huddleston talked with registered dietitian, Holley Grainger, about some cute pumpkin activities you can do with your children throughout the month of November. The first project is a pumpkin pie smoothie bowl. Blend all of the ingredients in a blender and then pour the smoothie into a bowl. Top with cranberries, granola, even cool whip! This would be perfect for Thanksgiving breakfast and the protein will keep kids feeling full until Thanksgiving lunch or dinner is ready. The second project is a cute pumpkin made out of mandarin oranges and a sprig of celery. Just peel the mini-orange and stick the sprig in the top of it. These are great for lunchboxes or an after-school snack. You can also use this as a place card holder for Thanksgiving lunch or dinner. The third project is homemade pumpkin pie play dough. All you do is combine flour, salt, warm water and food coloring. Keep in an air-tight storage container and it will last for days! For exact recipes and secret tricks, visit www.holleygrainger.com.

ASK THE GARDENER - Alabama Cooperative Extension Agent Sallie Lee takes questions from viewers about their gardening needs. You can reach her at the Extension office with your questions at 205-879-6964 ext 11.

VETERANS DAY PARADE - The Budweiser Clydesdales are in town for this year's Veterans Day Parade. You can visit the Clydesdales up close and in person on Thursday from 10am-7pm at Uptown, Friday in the parade at 1:30 p.m. and from 5-7 p.m. at Uptown, Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at Uptown, and Sunday from 10-11 a.m. at the Riverchase Galleria and 2-5 p.m. at Uptown. The Veterans Day parade Grand Marshal is Mr. William French. He is a veteran of WW II and is a survivor of the D-Day invasion. The National Veterans Award recipient is Command Sergeant Major Bennie Adkins who was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor just recently by President Obama for his heroic service while serving in Vietnam. The National Veterans Award has been presented each year since 1954. It has gone to such notable veterans as Jimmy Stewart, Neil Armstrong, Jimmy Doolittle and Charles Lindberg to name but a few.

The parade includes many vintage military vehicles and a flyover of several vintage military aircraft in the parade. There will also be many military units participating. Veterans Day was born right here in Birmingham in 1947 when it was still called Armistice Day celebrating the end of WW I. It was through the efforts of Raymond Weeks with the help of Gen. Eisenhower that it was changed by Congress to Veterans Day, a day to honor veterans of all conflicts, in 1954. For more information, visitwww.nationalveteransday.org. This year's events include the Raymond Weeks Memorial Linn Park Downtown at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday followed by the National Veterans Award Reception at BJCC East Ballroom at 5:30 p.m. and Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Friday begins with a Memorial Service at Church of the Advent in Downtown Birmingham at 8:30am followed by the World Peace Luncheon at BJCC East Ballroom at 10:30 a.m. and the National Veterans Day Parade through Downtown Birmingham at 1:30 p.m. You can watch the parade live on WBRC.

HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS - "Hope for the Holidays" is a FREE program held for persons who have experienced the death of a loved one and are facing the upcoming holiday season with one less place at their table. During the month of November, events will be held at two locations. This Saturday, November 12's event will be from 9:00 a.m.-noon at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church. The event on Saturday, November 19 will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Bethel Baptist Church in Pratt City. At the November 12 and November 19 events, keynote speaker, Steve Sweatt, LPC/LMFT and Community Grief Support Clinical Director, will share inspirational ideas and practical coping tips as he tells of "The Healing Power of Stories," and interviews a panel of loss survivors who will share their own experiences of surviving the holidays after the loss of a loved one.

"Hope for the Holidays" 2016 is co-sponsored by Community Grief Support, Dignity Memorial Funeral Homes and Cemeteries, Riverchase United Methodist Church, Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church, and Bethel Baptist Church of Pratt City. Each program includes a panel discussion of loss survivors and inspirational music by Ruth and Naomi Senior Outreach. Attendees are invited to bring a small framed photo of their loved one to place on the remembrance table for a candle lighting ceremony. A light meal will be served. For reservations, please call 205-870-8667. Community Grief Support is a nonprofit 501c3 organization helping bereaved adults cope with the challenges of rebuilding their lives after the death of a loved one, through grief support groups, grief education and individual grief counseling.

