Hot Fried Chicken & Moonshine Sweet Tea

The Menu

Hot Fried Chicken Po-Boy Sliders

Creole Cole Slaw

Pachyderm Moonshine Punch

White Lightning Tiger Tea

Hot Fried Chicken Po-Boy Sliders

makes 1 dozen

The Basic Fundamentals

Be sure the oil temperature returns to 360 degrees before dropping a new batch of chicken in the hot grease to ensure a light, crisp exterior & an exceptionally juicy interior.

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 egg

3 Tbsp plus 1 tsp Creole seasoning, divided

1 3/4 lbs boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut in half

1 1/2 cups ap flour

Vegetable oil

1/2 cup melted butter

1/2 cup hot suace

1 Tbsp dark brown sugar

2 tsp smoked paprika

12 Mini Ciabatta Buns, split

Creole Cole Slaw

Dill Pickles

one

Whisk together the buttermilk, the egg & 1 Tbsp Creole seasoning

in a medium bowl. Add the chicken, coating all sides well.

two

Whisk together the flour & 2 Tbsp Creole seasoning in a medium bowl.

Dip the chicken pieces into the flour mixture, shaking off the excess.

Pour the oil to a depth of 1 1/2 inches in a Dutch oven & heat to 360 degrees.

Drop the chicken pieces into the oil & fry, in batches, 4 to 5 minutes

or until golden brown & the chicken registers at least 175 degrees.

Remove from the oil & drain on a rack over paper towels.

three

Whisk together the melted butter, the remaining 1 tsp Creole seasoning,

the hot sauce, the brown sugar & the paprika in a medium bowl.

Toss the fried chicken into the mixture, coating well.

Fill the slider buns with the chicken, Creole Cole Slaw & dill pickle slices.

The Extra Point



Serve this spicy fried chicken in flour tortillas with diced avocado, lime juice & your favorite taco toppings for another tailgating snack idea.

Creole Cole Slaw

makes 3 cups

Run The Option

This basic slaw can be dressed a number of ways. Toss in a little diced red bell pepper or crunchy matchstick carrots for a tasty & colorful addition.

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 Tbsp Creole mustard

2 scallions, sliced

1 garlic clove, pressed

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 {10-oz} bag angel hair cole slaw mix

Freshly ground pepper

Stir together the first 5 ingredients in a large bowl.

Fold in the slaw mix. Toss well to combine.

Let stand 5 minutes.

Season the slaw with freshly ground pepper.

The Extra Point

Cole slaw & barbecue go hand in hand. Top sloppy pulled pork sandwiches with this crisp sideline & smother with your favorite red & white ‘cue sauce for a winning weeknight supper.

Pachyderm Moonshine Punch

makes 8 servings

Run The Option

Crimson cranberry juice makes a colorful & tasty substitution for the pineapple juice.

4 cups sweetened iced tea

2 {6-oz} cans pineapple juice

1 cup moonshine

1/2 cup orange juice

Garnish: Maraschino cherries

Combine the first 4 ingredients in a large pitcher.

Garnish, if desired. Serve over ice.

The Extra Point

The recipe can easily be doubled or tripled. To really get game day fancy, serve in a punch bowl with X & O shaped ice rings made from cookie cutters & round doughnut molds.

White Lightning Tiger Tea

makes 8 servings

Run The Option

Tame the roar of this rowdy sipper & replace the moonshine with vodka.

5 cups sweetened iced tea, divided

1 {12-oz} package frozen blueberries

2 cups orange juice

1 cup moonshine

Garnish: Orange wedges

one

Combine 1 cup tea & the blueberries in a 2-quart saucepan.

Bring to a boil, reduce the heat to medium low & cook 10 minutes.

Push the mixture through a fine wire mesh sieve.

Expect a yield of approximately 1 1/4 cups.

Chill the blueberry mixture 2 hours.

two

Combine the blueberry concentrate, the remaining tea, the orange juice

& the moonshine in a large pitcher. Serve over ice. Garnish, if desired.

The Extra Point

Garnish each glass with a blueberry studded wooden skewer for added team spirit.

Rebecca Gordon

Buttermilk Lipstick