Hot Fried Chicken & Moonshine Sweet Tea

makes 1 dozen
The Basic Fundamentals
Be sure the oil temperature returns to 360 degrees before dropping a new batch of chicken in the hot grease to ensure a light, crisp exterior & an exceptionally juicy interior.
1/2 cup buttermilk
1 egg
3 Tbsp plus 1 tsp Creole seasoning, divided
1 3/4 lbs boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut in half
1 1/2 cups ap flour
Vegetable oil
1/2 cup melted butter
1/2 cup hot suace
1 Tbsp dark brown sugar
2 tsp smoked paprika
12 Mini Ciabatta Buns, split
Creole Cole Slaw
Dill Pickles
one
Whisk together the buttermilk, the egg & 1 Tbsp Creole seasoning
in a medium bowl. Add the chicken, coating all sides well.
two
Whisk together the flour & 2 Tbsp Creole seasoning in a medium bowl.
Dip the chicken pieces into the flour mixture, shaking off the excess.
Pour the oil to a depth of 1 1/2 inches in a Dutch oven & heat to 360 degrees.
Drop the chicken pieces into the oil & fry, in batches, 4 to 5 minutes
or until golden brown & the chicken registers at least 175 degrees.
Remove from the oil & drain on a rack over paper towels.
three
Whisk together the melted butter, the remaining 1 tsp Creole seasoning,
the hot sauce, the brown sugar & the paprika in a medium bowl.
Toss the fried chicken into the mixture, coating well.
Fill the slider buns with the chicken, Creole Cole Slaw & dill pickle slices.
The Extra Point
Serve this spicy fried chicken in flour tortillas with diced avocado, lime juice & your favorite taco toppings for another tailgating snack idea.
Creole Cole Slaw
makes 3 cups
Run The Option
This basic slaw can be dressed a number of ways. Toss in a little diced red bell pepper or crunchy matchstick carrots for a tasty & colorful addition.
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 Tbsp Creole mustard
2 scallions, sliced
1 garlic clove, pressed
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1 {10-oz} bag angel hair cole slaw mix
Freshly ground pepper
Stir together the first 5 ingredients in a large bowl.
Fold in the slaw mix. Toss well to combine.
Let stand 5 minutes.
Season the slaw with freshly ground pepper.
The Extra Point
Cole slaw & barbecue go hand in hand. Top sloppy pulled pork sandwiches with this crisp sideline & smother with your favorite red & white ‘cue sauce for a winning weeknight supper.
Pachyderm Moonshine Punch
makes 8 servings
Run The Option
Crimson cranberry juice makes a colorful & tasty substitution for the pineapple juice.
4 cups sweetened iced tea
2 {6-oz} cans pineapple juice
1 cup moonshine
1/2 cup orange juice
Garnish: Maraschino cherries
Combine the first 4 ingredients in a large pitcher.
Garnish, if desired. Serve over ice.
The Extra Point
The recipe can easily be doubled or tripled. To really get game day fancy, serve in a punch bowl with X & O shaped ice rings made from cookie cutters & round doughnut molds.
White Lightning Tiger Tea
makes 8 servings
Run The Option
Tame the roar of this rowdy sipper & replace the moonshine with vodka.
5 cups sweetened iced tea, divided
1 {12-oz} package frozen blueberries
2 cups orange juice
1 cup moonshine
Garnish: Orange wedges
one
Combine 1 cup tea & the blueberries in a 2-quart saucepan.
Bring to a boil, reduce the heat to medium low & cook 10 minutes.
Push the mixture through a fine wire mesh sieve.
Expect a yield of approximately 1 1/4 cups.
Chill the blueberry mixture 2 hours.
two
Combine the blueberry concentrate, the remaining tea, the orange juice
& the moonshine in a large pitcher. Serve over ice. Garnish, if desired.
The Extra Point
Garnish each glass with a blueberry studded wooden skewer for added team spirit.
