Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Lauren Mims.

Lauren is a senior at Chelsea High School with a 4.45 GPA. She is the Beta Club President, Key Club Vice President, Dance Team Captain and is SGA Treasurer. She is also is a member of the Shelby County Youth Leadership Program. Through her academics and club involvement, she is an outstanding leader and makes a difference every day.

Lauren, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America's First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.