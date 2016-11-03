Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Lauren Mims.
Lauren is a senior at Chelsea High School with a 4.45 GPA. She is the Beta Club President, Key Club Vice President, Dance Team Captain and is SGA Treasurer. She is also is a member of the Shelby County Youth Leadership Program. Through her academics and club involvement, she is an outstanding leader and makes a difference every day.
Lauren, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America's First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.