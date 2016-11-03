JeffCo Lends resources to Alabama Forestry Commission as wildfir - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

JeffCo Lends resources to Alabama Forestry Commission as wildfire battles continue

Source: WBRC video Source: WBRC video
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Alabama firefighters remain under the gun combating wildfires.

"We are fighting fires and repairing our equipment and then sleeping," said Jason Dockery, Regional Forester with the Alabama Forestry Commission.

Over the last week, there were about 250 fires involving more than 1,600 acres. The Alabama Forestry Commission has been fighting wildfires in north and central parts of the state for about a month.

Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos said the county offered some help. 

"A couple of weeks ago we had a bad fire in the west part of Jefferson County. We were contacted late Friday night. They needed water trucks. We were able to mobilize a couple of water trucks to get out there for that forest fire." Petelos said.

Petelos adds once the Jefferson County EMA is activated and makes the request, they can send any assistance at no cost to the Forestry Commission.

"In any fire situation, we are currently having generally everyone pulls together and assists where ever possible. Typically a request for resources does not go unfilled," Dockery said.

While other government entities are willing to pitch in and help with their fight with wildfires. Their major needs remain boots on the ground.

"Unfortunately often times there are more fires than resources and people to fight. We are shorthanded even if we put everything we can towards one." Dockery said.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:47:42 GMT
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:57:26 GMT
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:49:37 GMT

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly