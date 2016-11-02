Shyann, born January 2000, is a talkative, charming girl. Her ideal birthday party would be at a skating rink. She loves to sing and participate in the choir at church. She likes basketball, bowling, and animals.
Shyann enjoys playing with her friends. Her idea of a perfect family is one that would get you anything that you NEED.
She would like a home with a mom and siblings. She would like to have a mom and dad if possible but must have a mom. Shyann loves animals and would like for her new family to have animals.
Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
