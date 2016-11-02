Shyann, born January 2000, is a talkative, charming girl. Her ideal birthday party would be at a skating rink. She loves to sing and participate in the choir at church. She likes basketball, bowling, and animals.

Shyann enjoys playing with her friends. Her idea of a perfect family is one that would get you anything that you NEED.

She would like a home with a mom and siblings. She would like to have a mom and dad if possible but must have a mom. Shyann loves animals and would like for her new family to have animals.

