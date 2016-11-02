Wes: Get ready for a drop in temperatures, drought severity increases

INCREASING DROUGHT SEVERITY: The drought conditions will continue to intensify over our state for several more days.

It has now been 44 days since the last decent rain impacted our area and based on new data, we may not see a d rop of rain for at least another seven.

Having grown up in Alabama, the one thing I’ve learned is that drought often feeds drought.

As we set into these dry patterns, the parched vegetation and dry soil make it increasingly difficult for moisture recovery.

Also, the primary storm track has remained well north of Alabama, further limiting the amount of rain.

We will eventually break out of this pattern but it is going to take some time.

The good news is that on average, the pattern becomes a bit wetter and stormy by late November and into December.

The downside is that this also marks the beginning of our secondary peak severe weather season.



COLD FRONT ARRIVES TOMORROW: The record setting wave of heat will soon come to an end as a cold front arrives.

This boundary is now pushing across states like Oklahoma and Kansas.

The boundary will reach our area tomorrow but the rain with the system will remain well north of our area.

We will have a noticeable d rop in temperatures for the weekend, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s.



CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER FRIDAY: The elevated fire danger continues across our area and conditions will become even more critical on Friday.

We will have a stronger north breeze, with relative humidity values tumbling into the 20s on Friday afternoon.

Avoid burning and be extra careful with anything that could cause a spark and lead to a wildfire.

Over the past 30 days there have been 1,193 wildfires in our state, involving 12,417.76 acres, according to the Alabama Forestry Commission.



WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT WEEK: Long range data suggests a more southerly tracking low pressure system could impact the region next Wednesday.

For now this system looks very moisture starved, with little to no rain expected. We will be watching closely for any changes and we will have updates to pass along beginning with The Four on WBRC.

