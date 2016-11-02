2 Iowa police officers shot, killed

Good morning! Here are a few headlines as we get to work on other stories for you this morning:

Breaking this morning, two police officers in Iowa were shot and killed in ambush-style attacks. We will continue to update you with the latest on this story.

We'll be updating the situation with that Colonial Pipeline fire in Shelby County. The company that runs the pipeline says it will have to keep the lines shut down for at least another week. That could shoot gas prices higher. The line provides 40 percent of the gas for the South.



A Mountain Brook woman is arrested for stabbing her elderly parents.



This morning, Alabama Power has canceled an alert at the Joseph Farley Nuclear Plant east of Dothan.



Drought advisories are now issued for more counties in Alabama. Mickey will tell you when we could expect some rain.



Also, the first College Football Playoff rankings are out. Alabama is number one right now and Auburn is 9th. Our college football expert will break it down at 7:30.



Plus, the Cubs force a Game-7 in the World Series, beating Cleveland 9 to 3.



Megan will make sure you have the updated information on your commute.

I hope you'll watch us on air, online at WBRC.com , or in the WBRC News app by clicking "Live Newscasts" in the menu.