WBRC FOX6 Sideline Week 11 preview

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Friday night is the regular season finale in high school football.

Half of the teams in the state will be suiting up for the final time while the other half look to fine tune their schemes before the playoffs.

Sheldon Haygood’s Game of the week will be Clay-Chalkville at Ramsay. Jeh Jeh Pruitt’s Game of the Week will be Hueytown at Gardendale.

Here’s where you can expect to find our Sideline crew this Friday night:

  • Winterboro at Isabella
  • Talladega Co. Central at Maplesville
  • Coosa Christian at Pickens County
  • Prattville Chr. at Gordo
  • Southside Selma at Montevallo
  • Sylacauga at Calera
  • Gadsden City at Mountain Brook
  • Oak Mountain at Hewitt
  • Wetumpka at McAdory
  • Bob Jones at Hoover
  • Weaver at Fultondale
  • Pleasant Grove at Mortimer Jordan
  • Corner at Briarwood
  • Bessemer City at Chelsea
  • Pinson Valley at J.O.
  • West Point at Wenonah
  • Ben Russell at Hillcrest
  • Locust Fork at Ohatchee
  • Notasulga at Ragland
  • Homewood at Minor
  • Cordova at Jacksonville
  • Holly Pond at Piedmont

You can stay on top of all the action and even report final scores in the free WBRC Sideline Plus app.

Don’t forget to tune in to WBRC FOX6 Sideline this Friday at 10:08 p.m. for highlights, the Band of the Week, cheerleaders and the Sideline MVP.

