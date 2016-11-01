WBRC FOX6 Sideline Week 11 preview

Friday night is the regular season finale in high school football.

Half of the teams in the state will be suiting up for the final time while the other half look to fine tune their schemes before the playoffs.

Sheldon Haygood’s Game of the week will be Clay-Chalkville at Ramsay. Jeh Jeh Pruitt’s Game of the Week will be Hueytown at Gardendale.

Here’s where you can expect to find our Sideline crew this Friday night:

Winterboro at Isabella

Talladega Co. Central at Maplesville

Coosa Christian at Pickens County

Prattville Chr. at Gordo

Southside Selma at Montevallo

Sylacauga at Calera

Gadsden City at Mountain Brook

Oak Mountain at Hewitt

Wetumpka at McAdory

Bob Jones at Hoover

Weaver at Fultondale

Pleasant Grove at Mortimer Jordan

Corner at Briarwood

Bessemer City at Chelsea

Pinson Valley at J.O.

West Point at Wenonah

Ben Russell at Hillcrest

Locust Fork at Ohatchee

Notasulga at Ragland

Homewood at Minor

Cordova at Jacksonville

Holly Pond at Piedmont

