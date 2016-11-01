Good Day Alabama: November 1, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

BETH K - UAB Nutritionist Dr. Beth Kitchin joined us to explain how to handle post-Halloween candy! Halloween is over but the candy lives on. Concerned parents want to know how to handle the post-Halloween candy.

The Sugar: While some parents are still convinced that sugar makes kids hyper, the science says otherwise. Most well-done studies show that the sugar does not make your kids hyper – physiologically. That doesn't mean that your kids don't go crazy with sugar. But it's more likely due to excitement of the holiday or the fact that they're getting to eat yummy, sugary foods. One study even showed that parents had the expectation that their kids would act out when they ate sugar. The parents stated that their kids were more hyper when they were told they had eaten sugar – but in actuality, hadn't had any sugar!

The Artificial Colors: Some studies show that some of the artificial colors in sugar may cause hyperactivity. But these studies are far from conclusive. Some researchers think that kids with ADHD may be more sensitive but even that is still controversial. But, European lawmakers have required labels on foods with certain artificial dyes stating they could cause hyperactive behavior.

The Empty Calories: Here there's no controversy. Candy is empty calories. Whether it's the sugar or the fat or the combination of two, candy is high in calories and low in nutrition.

The Cavities: Sugar is food for cavities. Sugary drinks are probably worse than candy because they bathe the teeth in sugar. Sodas are particularly bad because of their acidity – which can erode tooth enamel.

Beth is a big believer in letting kids eat as much candy as they want on the big night. Then, let them be involved in how to manage the candy. She recommends:

Don't Ban Candy: if you ban candy, you could be setting your kids up for binging and an unhealthy relationship with food. Kids are going to be around candy – if not in your house, then somewhere else. If you ban it, they may binge on it when they do have it. If you make candy an everyday thing in small amounts, kids won't want it as much.

Teach Moderation: Talk to your kids about the importance of eating a variety of foods. Let them choose several pieces of candy a day that they can have as part of a snack or meal.

Don't Steal Their Candy: they earned that candy. It's Halloween. It's all about the kids.



JEH JEH LIVE - Jeh Jeh joined us live to learn about the one-year anniversary of Zyp Bikeshare and how people can connect with the Red Rock Trail via bicycle! It's part of Red Rock Tuesday. Zyp's first year in Birmingham ends with 40 stations - 15 more than when Zyp started. There are 400 bikes - 225 more than when Zyp started. The bikes account for 81,000 miles ridden. Future Zyp Stations are in the works around the 7th Ave. S. & 18th Street and 20th Street N. & 2nd Ave. areas. The bikeshare program connects downtown with adjacent areas, provides casual cyclists a way to ride without having to purchase a bike, and provides a new recreational opportunity at parks and green spaces like Railroad Park and Rotary Trail.

Utilizing the Zyp bikeshare program can impact your health because biking to destinations in the area served by Zyp can help save gas and burn calories and physical activity like cycling reduces risk for diabetes, hypertension and heart disease. If you ride a bike around town, make sure that you signal with your hand, ride with traffic, obey traffic signals/laws, and wear a helmet. Sharrows are painted symbols that indicate shared lanes for bicyclists and motor vehicles. Cyclists should ride on top of the sharrows, in the right lane, but outside of the door zone. The Fresh Water Land Trust works to preserve open space and build the Red Rock Ridge & Valley Trail System because it allows communities to reconnect to each other, to neighborhood amenities, to parks and green spaces, all in an effort to improve health and the connectivity of our community. For more information on the many hiking trails and future plans, visit www.redrocktrail.org/.



HANGOUT OYSTER FESTIVAL - The Hangout Oyster Festival has grown over the years and this year 50 teams will compete for cash prizes and big bragging rights. It is this weekend in Gulf Shores! There is a roster of celebrity chefs and some Duck Dynasty stars on hand to do cooking demos. Alabama's executive chef Jim Smith, who was just named as a cast member on this season of Top Chef will be there also and that's just the food. Because the event is at the Hangout, the music and entertainment lineup is stellar. The event is a big boost to the local economy, extending the beach season for restaurants, hotels, and condo rentals. Not only that, but the events helps showcase the local oyster farms and brings awareness to Alabama's oyster industry.

This year, the festival is involved in a huge oyster shell recycling program to help build more reefs... The Crush It Campaign is a great thing for our waters as oysters improve water quality- they can filter between 2 and 5 gallons of water per hour. These new reefs provide habitat for fish, shrimp, crabs, birds and other animals and they help limit erosion- oyster reefs are natural breakwaters that protect shorelines. Learn from nationally recognized chefs performing demos and workshops throughout the weekend. Stop by the North American Oyster Bar to find your favorite oyster. Taste fresh varieties flown in from seven regions: the Pacific Northwest, New England, the Maritimes, British Columbia, the Mid-Atlantic, Baja Peninsula and the Gulf of Mexico. The Cook-Off isn't only about oysters. Country music star Chase Bryant will headline the Cook-Off on Saturday, November 5 along with performances by Shelby Brown and Gulf Coast Blues Boy Jamell Richardson. For tickets or more information, visit http://www.hangoutcookoff.com/.



MONEY TUESDAY - Stewart Welch says this is certainly the craziest presidential election that he has ever witnessed. While money is typically only one consideration as folks decide who to cast their vote for, it is often an important one. He asked his associates to scour each candidate's website and compare their proposed changes in tax policy.

For higher income earners, they found that Mr. Trump would lower the top individual tax rate from 39.6% for income over $466,950 -$415,050 for single filers- to 33 percent for income over $225,000 -$112,500 for single filers. He has also stated that he would repeal: However, large estates would not get the step-up in cost basis, so heirs will have to pay capital gains taxes when assets are sold, but with a $10 million exemption. He has also said that he will cap deductions at $200,000 -$100,000 for single filers. Deductions are currently phased out beginning at an income of $311,300 -$259,400 for single filers. Trump would leave the top rate on capital gains at 20 percent, which would apply to taxpayers with incomes in excess of $225,000 -$112,500 for single filers- versus the current $466,950 -415,050 for single filers.



Clinton: Mrs. Clinton would impose a 4 percent surtax on taxpayers with incomes exceeding $5 million per year and would also institute the "Buffet Rule", which ensures that taxpayers earning over $1 million per year pay an effective tax rate of 30 percent. She plans to retain the current 3.8 percent surtax on net investment income. Clinton would raise the top rate on capital gains to potentially 47.7 percent from the current 20 percent. A taxpayer earning more than $415,000 would have to hold a capital asset for six years under her plan before the top capital gains rate would come down to the current rate of 23.8 percent. Regarding estate taxes, Mrs. Clinton would lower the estate tax exemption to $3.5 million -$7 million for married couples- from the current $5.45 million -$10.9 million for married couples- and increase estate tax rates to as much as 65 percent for estates exceeding $500 million. Additionally, she would do away with the step-up in basis on assets being passed to heirs.



For middle incomes, Stewart's office found for Trump, income over $75,000 but less than $225,000 would be taxed at a rate of 25 percent -currently 25-28 percent, while households earning less than $75,000 would pay 12 percent -currently 15 percent. Brackets for single filers would be half of these amounts. Furthermore, he would raise the standard deduction available to households to $30,000 -$15,000 for single filers- versus the current $12,600 -$6,300 for single filers. Clinton vowed to not raise taxes on the middle class. Her current proposals would have little impact on all but high-income earners and wealthy families.



And for lower income, the found that Trump's plan would expand the earned income tax credit to benefit lower-income earners and would allow families to put aside funds in tax-exempt accounts to pay for child care and education. Clinton has proposed unspecified tax credits designed to help limit child care expenses. It appears that Mrs. Clinton would keep the current seven income tax brackets -10 percent, 15 percent, 25 percent, 28 percent, 33 percent, 35 percent, 39.6 percent and, in effect, add two more - 43.6 percent and the Buffet Rule tax which will make an already complex tax system, more complex. Mr. Trump's proposal, on the other hand, retools the current seven brackets into a 3 bracket framework -12 percent, 25 percent, 33 percent; increases the amount of standard deductions being taken; and cuts several other aspects of the current tax code such as surtaxes and the estate tax, effectively simplifying the tax system. Mrs. Clinton is proposing tuition-free college in-state public community colleges as well as plans to provide some relief for repayment of college loans. For more information visit www.welchgroup.com.



GARDENING - Sandra Reaves joined us to discuss the Great Rescue Season! She says right now you should rescue pumpkins for seed-saving, pies, soups, winter pantry, pets, and heirloom seed collecting. And you should rescue cardboard, leaves, and pine straw for the food garden and ornamental beds. She says according to the USDA, over 90,000 acres of pumpkins were grown in the US in 2014, producing 1.5 billion pounds of pumpkins. One cup of cooked pumpkin has more than 200 percent of the RDI of vitamin A, 20 percent of the RDI vitamin C and more potassium than a banana! Pumpkins store very well in dry, cool locations and may keep for many months. Baking, then canning or freezing pumpkin is another easy way to preserve it for ready use. Pumpkin, a good source of fiber, is great for pets, too! It's used as a natural wormer and as a healing food for sensitive digestive systems.

With your autumn leaves she says pound for pound, the leaves of most trees contain twice the mineral content of manure. 50 - 80% of all the nutrients trees extract from the ground end up in the leaves. Leaves make up 25 percent of all yard wastes in the U.S. Rescue bags of raked leaves to use in your garden and in ornamental beds. They will decompose over the winter to provide a weed-smothering mulch and source of nutrients next season. Before piling on the leaves, lay down a layer of cardboard to help kill existing weeds. Earthworms will eat the cardboard and the leaves. For more information, visit her Facebook page - it includes lots of pictures, tips, how-to videos, and info on veggie trials going on in the garden. It's a "real time, real life" look at home gardening and food preservation. You can find her at www.Facebook.com/JosieGladysGardens or as Josie Gladys Gardens on Instagram and Twitter, also.



NEW IN BOOKS - Susan Swagler writes about books at her "Turn the Page" blog and in Birmingham Magazine. Today's theme - cozy up with these great reads! They include a smart nonfiction book as well as compelling novels for young and older readers that make perfect excuses to settle on the sofa and just read. Today she introduced us to

“Cooked: A Natural History of Transformation” by Michael Pollan

“Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi

“The Girl in the Well is Me” by Karen Rivers

“Arrowood” by Laura McHugh