Good Day Alabama: October 31, 2016

JEH JEH LIVE - Jeh Jeh joined us live from Cahaba Fitness with Brian Burns on Exercise Monday. For more information, call 205-968-5100 or www.cahabafitness.com.

CRASH DETECTIVES - Even though flying is the safest way to travel, it still makes many nervous. In 2014, there were approximately thirty-three million commercial airline flights worldwide, but only seven commercial airline crashes. Yet, they make headlines, dominate news broadcasts and capture the attention of millions. In her new book, "The Crash Detectives: Investigating the World's Most Mysterious Air Disasters," Christine Negroni takes us inside crash investigations from the early days of the jet age to the present, including the search for answers about what happened to the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which vanished over two years ago.

As Negroni dissects what happened and why she explores their common themes and what has been learned from them to make planes safer. As she shows, virtually every aspect of modern pilot training, airline operation, and airplane design has been shaped by lessons learned from disaster. Tying in aviation science, performance psychology, and extensive interviews with pilots, engineers, human factors specialists, crash survivors, and others involved in accidents all over the world, Christine Negroni offers a terrifying and inspiring look at aviation that might just cure your fear of flying, and will definitely make you a more informed passenger.

BBB HALLOWEEN SAFETY - North Americans spend a scary amount on Halloween. In fact, Halloween is one of the biggest spending seasons of the year. The Better Business Bureau wants to make sure consumers aren't out of pocket because of soulless scammers. In 2016, spending is expected to come close to $7 billion in candy, pumpkins, decorations and costumes. There are a lot of seasonal pop-up stores and shopping options for costumes and decorations. Make sure you don't lose out to evil entrepreneurs and shadowy scams with these BBB tips. Seasonal pop-up stores - While many seasonal stores are run by reputable retailers taking advantage of short-term leases on vacant space, other stores may be in and out in a matter of weeks. BBB has these tips to help you avoid fly-by-night vendors:

Ask at the store how long they plan to occupy their building. If need be, go all the way to a manager to get an answer.

Ask if they have a website in case you need to contact them later.

Ask about their return policy and get full details.

Save every receipt.

Use a credit card so you can dispute problems with the card's issuer.

Understand that many purchases from these stores may be considered FINAL SALE.

Trick or treating safety for your little monsters:

Bright costumes and reflector tape are a good idea.

Have them carry a flashlight.

Stay in your known neighborhood.

Trick or treat in a group.

Mom and dad check treats before eating.

Pet Safety:

Many places like to include fireworks as part of Halloween celebrations. It's best to leave your dog or cat in your home as fireworks can make them very nervous or agitated.

Keep your pets confined and away from the door when trick or treaters come by.

MOSS ROCK FESTIVAL - The first weekend in November, The Preserve in Hoover, transforms into a regional focus for nature, eco-ideas, art + design at the 8th Annual Moss Rock Festival. This eco-creative outdoor fall festival welcomes over 15,000 visitors annually. The festival is FREE! It runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday. Visitors should park at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium and ride one of the many complimentary festival shuttles to The Preserve.

Visitors enjoy artists and art, an eco-district featuring green living ideas, products, services and organizations; + Design features; SmartLIVING; live music; craft beer tasting; a cake expo and tasting; wonderkid studios, hiking, hybrid and fuel-efficient car exhibitions, a café, and the great outdoors. Grab friends and family and get outside to explore everything at this premier eco-creative festival in Alabama. The secrets and sweetness of nature are especially abundant at Moss Rock Festival situated at The Preserve. That is why nature is one of the key elemental threads woven into the festival's footprint through its programming, outreach, and mission. For more information on this year's artists and much more, visit http://www.mossrockfestival.com/.

ASK THE GARDENER - Sandra Reaves of Josie Gladys Gardens took questions from viewers about their gardening needs. For more information, visit her Facebook page - it includes lots of pictures, tips, how-to videos, and info on veggie trials going on in the garden. It's a "real time, real life" look at home gardening and food preservation. You can find her at Facebook.com/JosieGladysGardens.

