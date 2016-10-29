Mississippi State escapes with win over Samford

The third time is the charm.

After losing to South Alabama and Auburn earlier in the season, Mississippi State finally earned a win over a team from Alabama. But Samford made them work for every bit of it.

Samford’s 56-41 loss to MSU is just its second of the season and just MSU’s third win.

SU trailed just 49-41 with 12 minutes remaining in regulation but MSU’s Nick Fitzgerald put the game away when ran for a one-yard touchdown with five minutes left.

Delvin Hodges passed for 453 yards and four touchdowns. He attempted 66 passes and completed 40 of them.

Karel Hamilton caught two of those touchdowns and finished with 205 yards on 13 catches. He scored on gains of 30 and 45 yards.

Kelvin McKnight caught a touchdown pass on a gain of seven. He finished with 115 yards and 13 catches.

Andrew Harris caught eight passes for just 44 yards, but he did score on a gain of 12.

Roland Adams scored on a gain of two yards. He carried the ball eight times for 15 yards. But K’Rondis Larry led SU in rushing with 99 yards on nine carries.

Reece Everett nailed two field goals from 33 and 32 yards out.

Samford will play again on Nov. 5 when they travel to The Citadel.

