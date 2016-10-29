Game Day Crostini Bar

The Menu
Grilled Rosemary Steak & Chicken
Orange & Blue Pimiento Cheese
Crimson & White Artichoke Popper Dip
Buttery Crostini Toasts
Highfalutin' Tailgating Toppings
Jalapenos, toasted pecans, bacon, arugula, scallions
Game day socials can be tasteful events with a few simple ideas. Grilled chicken & steak rank high with football fanatics. Topped over spread options such as southern pimiento cheese & a spicy artichoke dip, you'll be well on your way to winning the crowd over to your sidelines.
Grilled Rosemary Steak & Chicken
makes 8 appetizer servings
Tailgating On The Go
Traveling to campus for a beautiful outdoor celebration is a cinch. Pop the chicken & steak in separate zip-top bags the night before with the marinade. Toss into the cooler on your way out the door.
1 lb New York strip steak
1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts or tenderloins
2 Tbsp olive oil, divided
2 Tbsp chopped fresh rosemary, divided
1 tsp kosher salt, divided
1/2 tsp freshly ground pepper, divided
one
Rub the steak with 1 Tbsp rosemary, 1 Tbsp oil,
1/2 tsp salt & 1/4 tsp pepper & place on a plate.
Repeat with the chicken & the remaining ingredients on a separate plate.
Cover & chill for 1 hour.
two
Grill the steak & the chicken over direct Medium-High heat {350 to 400 degrees}
3 to 4 minutes per side or until the steak reaches the desired degree of doneness
& the chicken reaches 165 degrees. Remove from the grill & let stand 10 minutes.
Slice the steak & the chicken into strips.
The Extra Point
Think beyond game day. Everyday meal solutions just got a bit easier. Top salads, quesadillas & baked potatoes with these weeknight powerhouses or serve next to teammates such as grits, rice or grilled vegetables.
Orange & Blue Pimiento Cheese
makes 2 1/2 cups
The Basic Fundamentals
Classic steak flavors season this popular southern spread that can be made up to 2 days ahead of time. Purchase an additional 5-oz container of blue cheese crumbles if you want to add the garnish.
1 {8-oz} package extra sharp Cheddar cheese, grated
1/2 {8-oz} package cream cheese, softened
1 {5-oz} container blue cheese crumbles
1/3 cup diced roasted red bell peppers
1/4 cup mayonnaise
2 scallions, minced
2 garlic cloves, pressed
2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
1/2 tsp ground red pepper
Garnish: Blue cheese crumbles
Buttery Crostini Toasts or crackers
Combine the first 9 ingredients in a medium bowl.
Garnish, if desired.
Serve with Buttery Crostini Toasts or crackers.
The Extra Point
Pipe the flavorful favorite into celery sticks or simply offer with a healthy selection of vibrant crudite. Slather over toasted bread & layer with BLT classics for a yummy lunch sandwich. Try a tailgating tried & true by making pretty pinwheel sandwiches. Spread the pimiento cheese over flour tortillas & top with turkey, lettuce & bacon. Roll up & slice them just before serving.
Crimson & White Artichoke Popper Dip
makes 8 servings
Run The Option
This tailgating favorite holds its own prep rally with extra team players such as garlic, scallions and lots of fiery heat from the jalapenos. For a milder dip, start with a few tablespoons of the minced peppers and have a taste… adjust accordingly.
1/2 cup sour cream
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
1 {14-oz} can quartered artichoke hearts, drained & chopped
1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
2 scallions, minced
1/3 cup minced red jalapeno peppers
2 garlic cloves, pressed
1 3/4 cup Italian cheese blend, divided
Buttery Crostini Toasts
one
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Combine the first 8 ingredients & 1 1/2 cups Italian cheese blend in a large bowl.
Spoon the mixture into a lightly greased 1-quart casserole dish.
Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup Italian cheese blend.
two
Bake for 30 minutes or until hot & bubbly in the center.
Serve with Buttery Crostini Toasts.
The Extra Point
If a crostini party isn't a part of your game plan, the dip can be served with corn chips, crackers or crudite for an equally delicious snack time out.
Buttery Crostini Toasts
makes about 8 appetizer servings
The Basic Fundamentals
Baking the toasts at a lower temperature allows the bread to dry out & crisp throughout. Broiling the last few minutes of the bake time lends a lovely golden brown.
1 {15-oz} quality baguette, cut into 5/16-inch slices
1/4 cup melted butter
one
Preheat the oven to 300 degrees.
Arrange the bread in a single layer on a half sheet pans.
Brush the slices with melted butter.
two
Bake for 10 minutes. Switch the oven to the broil setting.
Place the pans under the broiler.
Cook an additional 1 to 2 minutes or until the toasts are lightly browned.
Cool completely.
The Extra Point
Serve the toasts with salads for crunch time appeal. Slather with jam & top with a smidgen of crumbly cheese for extra style points.
