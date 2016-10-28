Good Day Alabama: October 28, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

FIRE CONCERNS - Janice talked with Colleen Vansant with the Alabama Forestry Commission about the fire concerns in Alabama right now. Right now 46 counties in central and north Alabama are still under a Drought Emergency Declaration (No Burn) that was issued on October 12. This declaration makes it illegal to conduct any type of outdoor burning including trash, brush piles, campfires, open barbecue grills, lanterns or any other open flame. The remaining 21 counties in extreme south Alabama are under a Fire Alert which makes it illegal to burn outdoors without a permit from the Alabama Forestry Commission. Even though we are under a No Burn, our leading causes of wildfire continues to be arson and debris burning. Since October 1, Alabama has seen 987 wildfires that have burned 10,800 acres.

This is compared to the same time period last year when there were 288 wildfires and 1,800 acres burned. At times, the Alabama Forestry Commission has had more fires than firefighters to cover the fires. Crews are moving from county to county to ensure that all fires are covered. For the past four weeks, firefighters and equipment from south Alabama have been stationed in Jefferson, Shelby and Talladega counties to provide extra help for local crews. According to the Commission, it will take several hours of soaking rain to relieve the immediate threat of wildfire. The ideal situation would be that it rain for several days, with 3-4 hours of rain each day. It took a long time to get into these extremely dry conditions and it is going to take a significant amount of measurable rainfall to relieve the problem. There is no favorable chance of measurable rain in the weather forecast for the next week.

JEH JEH LIVE - The 75th Annual McDonald's Magic City Classic is tomorrow at Legion Field as Alabama A&M University takes on Alabama State University. There are shuttles running from various locations for only $5. There is also paid parking around Legion Field. There will be plenty of celebrities on hand including Ludacris, Deontay Wilder, Yung Joc, Melba Moore and many more! Legion Field has a strictly enforced clear bag policy now! For information, fans can visit www.magiccityclassic.com. Tickets for general admission are $25 and $35 for reserved tickets. Pep rally tickets are $12. The 75th Anniversary Commemorative Ticket is $5 and the Commemorative Painting starts at $200. The action kicks off tomorrow at 8am with the McDonald's Magic City Classic Parade through Downtown Birmingham featuring celebrities such as Ludacris and Yung Joc. You can watch it live right here on WBRC FOX6.

At 10 a.m., the Coors Light Pre-Game Tailgate Party begins on the West Side of Legion field with the Ford Tailgate Takeover on the East Side. Kickoff for the game is at 3 p.m. At halftime catch Celebrity Ambassador Grammy Award Winner – Ludacris' appearance and Marching Maroon & White Band and Might Marching Hornets. And catch the post game concert by Ludacris in the Legion Field South End Zone. The McDonald's Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola is the largest historically black college and university football game in the country. Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University play in the game annually at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama, and the winner could potentially earn a spot in the SWAC Championship. Festivities surrounding the event include the McDonald's Magic City Classic Alumni Pep Rally, McDonald's Magic City Classic Parade, Coors Light Pre-Game Tailgate Party and the famed halftime show performed by the Marching Marching Hornets and the Marching Maroon and White.

BBJ - Mike talked with Tim Steere from the Birmingham Business Journal. They discussed how some major projects will shape the future of U.S. 280 and why there is a decrease in political contributions from Alabama this year. For more on these and other business stories, visit www.birminghambusinessjournal.com.

CYBER SECURITY - With data breaches now a common story in the daily news, it's easy to feel like a sitting duck. But did you know that you have a lot of control over your online security? In fact, there are simple things that you can do to protect your online accounts and keep your personal information safe from prying eyes. October is National Cyber Security Awareness Month, the perfect time for a digital check-up. While the team at Facebook always has you covered from their side, they've pulled together five simple ways you can take charge of your online well-being and keep your profile secure. Victoria Grand discussed quick but important steps you should take to ensure your account is secure. For more information please visit www.facebook.com/securitycheckup.

ATROX GUEST - Atrox Factory opens its doors this weekend! Atrox is open every Today through Monday. It is open from 6:30pm-midnight tonight and tomorrow and 6:30-10 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. There is a $5 per person charge at the gate during celebrity appearances. The entry fee is $20. Atrox accepts cash only - no credit cards or checks. There is an ATM available inside. And you can purchase your tickets online. Atrox does not charge for parking. Lines are long on the weekends so arrive early. The entrance gate closes once the lines reach capacity. If you purchase your tickets online, be sure to bring a printed copy - digital copies will not work. Not recommended for younger audiences. Parental Guidance Recommended. Atrox Factory is located at 8484 Parkway Drive in Leeds. For more information, visit www.atroxfactory.com. This weekend's special guest is Dick Warlock. He is known for his work on Halloween II, Escape from New York, Casino and The Thing.

ZOO CREW - Kelly Garrison joins us from the Birmingham Zoo to introduce Mickey to a Naked Mole Rats. Female naked mole rats can bear litters every 76 to 84 days. They are the only mole rat species that lacks typical rodent fur. Make plans to head to the Birmingham Zoo for Boo at the Zoo Presented By Wells Fargo! Watch as the Zoo transforms into a destination of spooky attractions for 16 nights of Boo at the Zoo. New this year, come experience the thrill of Bug-A-BOO, larger than life animatronic bugs! Be sure to come dressed in your favorite family-friendly costume to ride the Spider Slide, jump on the Eerie Express train, see a Schaeffer Eye Center Wildlife Show, ride the ghost rollers, take a spin on the Scarousel, trick-or-treat throughout the Zoo and SO much more! NEW THIS YEAR – Enjoy admission to the event and unlimited rides with an all-inclusive ticket! To learn more information about the animal or visit the zoo, go to www.birminghamzoo.com.

COMEDIAN - Sommore has appeared on various shows including HBO's Def Comedy Jam, Showtime at the Apollo, ComicView, and BET Live from L.A. She has also done guest appearances on television sitcoms The Hughleys and The Parkers, and she has been featured on The Oprah Winfrey Show. She also appeared on Comedy Central Roast of Flavor Flav. In 2008, she appeared as one of the mob members on several episodes of the game show 1 vs. 100. She is one of the original Queens of Comedy. For tickets or more information for this weekend's appearances, call the Stardome at 205-444-0008 or visit www.stardome.com.

SAVVY SHOPPER - Christie Dedman, our Savvy Shopper, joined us with some great bargains! Toys R Us (http://www.toysrus.com/shop/index.jsp?categoryId=4311963) is having a free Frankenstein LEGO mini-build tomorrow from noon-2 p.m. The make and take is free and open to anyone. Call your store to confirm times and participation. Krispy Kreme (https://www.facebook.com/KrispyKreme) offers a free donut to anyone in costume that stops by on Halloween. No coupon required. Zaxby's (www.zaxbys.com) locations will offer discounted kids meals on Halloween. Times and prices will vary by location so call yours to get all the details. Bass Pro Shops continues its free in-store trick or treating, crafts and pictures all weekend long. For a schedule of events go to www.bassproshops.com and click on your store's schedule. IHOP (http://www.ihop.com/) offers free scary face pancakes to kids on Monday from 7 am. to 10 p.m.

Next week on Good Day Alabama, Mike Pence's dramatic landing is just the most recent drama on an airplane. We look at some of the major crashes and issues over the years but also the many ways that crews keep us safe when flying so much more often! Jeh Jeh takes us to the Christmas Village and the Moss Rock Festival to check out all you'll find at each next week! The Oyster Festival is coming up and we check out some of the deliciousness you'll find! Grab a glass of wine to support the Tum Tum Foundation - we explain! The Love Doctor joins us with advice on how to know if you're in a good or bad relationship! And we introduce you to our Pet of the Week and check out the latest books and entertainment news! Join us for this and much more next week on Good Day Alabama!