West Tuscaloosa house fire under investigation

Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue on scene of house fire in 2800 block of Elm Street in West Tuscaloosa. (Source: Terri Brewer/WBRC)

Firefighters are working to determine what caused a house fire in the 2800 block of Elm Street in West Tuscaloosa, shortly after 8 a.m. Friday morning.

The house was occupied at the time of the fire, but the residents were able to escape without injury.

A passerby saw smoke coming from the attic of the house, and says she went to the door to alert residents, and called 911.

Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Chris Williamson says it appears the fire was mostly confined to the attic, but the origin is not yet clear. He says there was subdivided living space in the attic.

Williamson also says initial reports indicated two people may have been trapped inside the home, so firefighters first focused on locating those individuals.

However, it was later determined no one was trapped inside.

Although an investigation will make a final determination, Williamson says it does not appear the home had any working smoke detectors.

He stressed the necessity of working smoke detectors to helping anyone escape a fire early and unharmed.

Williamson also reminds citizens that Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue provides and installs smoke detectors free of charge.

Firefighters say it is not yet clear if the house is a total loss.

Neighbors said that several members of an extended family live in the home.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.