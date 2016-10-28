Mickey: Yep, still dry

We begin our last Friday for October 2016 with mostly clear skies. Temps this morning started out in the 50s to low 60s.

Look for mostly sunny skies this afternoon, highs near 86 and winds becoming northerly around 5 mph.

Tonight should be mostly clear with lows should be around 58 and calm winds.

We head into another Fall weekend with dry and unseasonably warm temperatures. Under mostly clear skies expect highs in the upper 80s...and lows near 58-degrees.

Halloween Monday looks to be toasty as well with morning temps near 57...and highs near 87.

I hope you have a nice weekend!