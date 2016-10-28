Plane carrying Mike Pence slides off runway

This morning on Good Day Alabama:

Caught on camera, a popular taco restaurant in Avondale burglarized and it took only a minute.

Mike Pence says he'll be back campaigning today after a scare last night. The Republican Vice Presidential candidate's plane slid off a runway during a rainstorm at New York's LaGuardia Airport.

In East Alabama, a man in Opelika is facing charges this morning for child pornography after investigators say he filmed children and adults using the bathroom in men's public restrooms

Also, in the 7-9 a.m. hours:

Jeh Jeh checks out some of the Magic City Classic fun!

We want to keep you safe online.... we show you how to protect yourself in the cyber world!

Get ready to laugh as comedian Sommore joins us in the studio!

Our Savvy Shopper joins us with some deals to save you money!

And we catch up with Dick Warlock from scary rolls like Michael Myers as he comes to the Atrox Factory,

Plus Mickey and Megan give you up to the minute information on your forecast and commute today.

