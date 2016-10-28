Plane carrying Mike Pence slides off runway - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Plane carrying Mike Pence slides off runway

Mike Pence says he'll be back campaigning today after a scare last night.  The Republican Vice Presidential candidate's plane slid off a runway during a rainstorm at New York's LaGuardia Airport.

In East Alabama, a man in Opelika is facing charges this morning for child pornography after investigators say he filmed children and adults using the bathroom in men's public restrooms

