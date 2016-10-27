Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Andrew Freeman.

Andrew is a senior at Gardendale High School with a 4.27 GPA. He is captain of the football team, state champion in wrestling, and also a National Honor Society Academic Achiever. In addition, he enjoys volunteering with his church youth group. His outstanding character shows both on and off the field.

Andrew, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

