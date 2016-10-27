Good Day Alabama: Oct. 27, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

JEH JEH LIVE - November is Prematurity Awareness Month, and the March of Dimes encourages everyone to go casual for preemies and wear jeans in support of the mission to give every baby a fighting chance. Throughout November, participants can show their support by proudly wearing their own Blue Jeans for Babies t-shirts and encouraging the colleagues and community members to help raise awareness and funds while dressing causally. Participants will be wearing one of four Comfort Colors t-shirts to wear with jeans, dress pants, etc. in support of World Prematurity Day, Thursday, November 17.

Businesses, organizations and individuals who participate are showing their support of the March of Dimes in the fight against premature birth, birth defects and infant loss. Many Alabama businesses and organizations are committed to supporting the cause, and some of the top supporters include Bank of Tuscaloosa, First Bank of Alabama, Hoar Construction, Kohl's, Raymond James, RDS, Renasant Bank, Rosen Harwood, St. Vincent's Health System, and West Alabama Bank. In the Birmingham area, t-shirts may be picked up and/or purchased on Wednesday, October 26th between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., as well as Thursday, October 27th between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Raymond James off of U.S. Highway 280 near the Brookwood Mall. Funds raised through Blue Jeans for Babies support research, community programs, advocacy, education and support for babies and families. The March of Dimes Alabama Chapter has hosted Blue Jeans for Babies since 1997 raising nearly $2.4 million to give every baby a fighting chance at life. For more information on how to participate in Blue Jeans for Babies, contact the March of Dimes Alabama Chapter at 205-588-0511 or www.marchofdimes.org/alabama.

MEDICARE CHANGES - It's that time of year again: Medicare Open Enrollment. Everyone enrolled in a Medicare health or prescription drug plan receives an annual "Notice of Change" in the mail in early October that explains any changes to their current plan that will take effect in 2017. Open enrollment is your one opportunity each year to review your Notice of Change and to make changes in your health coverage to best meet your current needs. And with the explosive rise in prescription drug prices, consumers should pay particular attention to their Part D drug coverage options to help save money. Medicare Open Enrollment can be confusing for many people. AARP's Chief Public Policy Officer, Dr. Debra Whitman, walked us step by step through the process. She explained what we should consider when comparing and choosing plans using the "Four C's" and how to make changes to your current plan. The "Four C's" include:

• Cost: Compare monthly premiums, annual deductibles, co-pays, and co-insurance.

• Coverage: Review the doctors and pharmacies included in the plan, as well as prescription drugs and other services.

• Convenience: Look at the accessibility of doctors, pharmacies, and services in the plans.

• Customer Service: Assess the quality of service a plan provides. Quality ratings are available for most Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans at www.medicare.gov/find-a-plan.

TAYLOR HICKS - Taylor Hicks was on a plane that blew an engine and had to make an emergency landing. He's ok, but it was scary as you can imagine. He joined us this morning and described the experience to us and says he is grateful to be alive and his faith is stronger than ever. Taylor Hicks hosts a new TV show - 'State Plate' - which premiered on INSP Network last week! He hosts the food & travel show. Join Taylor, musician and restaurateur, as he tours the U.S. tasting some of the states’ most symbolic and popular foods. He samples crab cakes in Maryland, peaches in Georgia, chili in Texas, potatoes in Idaho as he makes his way from coast to coast. In his travels, he visits farms, ranches, markets, and festivals, uncovering the stories and legends behind each state’s unique food traditions rich in history, folklore, and flavor. Taylor Hicks performs tomorrow night at the Lyric Theatre. He performs the Hits of Van Morrison. It's part of the "Live at the Lyric" season! Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.. For tickets and more information, visit http://lyricbham.com. Taylor performed one of his songs for us this morning - No Place I'd Rather Be. Keep us with Taylor by following him on Twitter as @TaylorHicks, on Instagram as @TaylorHicksOfficial, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TaylorRHicks. You can also learn more about his upcoming appearances on his website - www.taylorhicks.com.

PET OF THE WEEK - Abigail Witthauer from the Shelby County Humane Society introduces us to a pet that needs a new home. His name is Pickens. For adoptions, call 205-669-3916 or visit www.shelbyhumane.org.

OUR HOUSE - Mike talked with Ashley Nelson with the Systems Shop from the Fall Tour Home located at 512 Riverwoods Landing in Helena. They checked out the new technology available in homes. She says the most popular technology in homes right now is the music systems operated on a Smartphone App. You are able to stream your favorite music supplier like Pandora or Sirius/XM or play music already downloaded onto your phone. If a guest wants to play his music at your house, no problem.

Allow your guest on your wifi and listen away. Other popular technologies are smart entry door handles, ring video doorbell, security systems operated through an App, lighting control, thermostat control, and cameras you can view on your smart phone. If you already have a music system, you can easily add a new Music Player System with streaming service and control on your phone or iPad. Many of the new technologies operate via wifi so they are easily integrated into your home. All of these popular technologies are available at some form in the big box retailers like Home Depot and Best Buy. If you have the time and patience, you could probably set-up these new technologies yourself. But, if you don't want to worry with that, you can call on an expert to take care of installation. For more ideas, visit www.theSystemsShop.net.

Tomorrow on Good Day Alabama, Jeh Jeh checks out some of the Magic City Classic fun! We want to keep you safe online.... we show you how to protect yourself in the cyber world! Get ready to laugh as comedian Sommore joins us in the studio! Our Savvy Shopper joins us with some deals to save you money! And we catch up with Dick Warlock from scary rolls like Michael Myers as he comes to the Atrox Factory! Join us for this and much more tomorrow on Good Day!