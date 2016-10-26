Reagan, born in August 2000 is the oldest of this adorable sibling group. She loves science and wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up.

She also has considered the military if she changes her mind about college.

She is an average student and enjoys both shopping and sports. She has never played a sport in school but says she would be interested in volleyball or soccer.

She enjoys movies (especially scary ones) and TV but is not much of a reader. She describes herself as a quiet person who minds her own business.

She can have a short temper at times but is working on not having an attitude. She likes animals and feels she could live in either the city or the country.

