Bessemer woman's apartment shot up twice in 2 months

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A Bessemer woman tonight is begging for help because she doesn’t feel safe in her home, and for good reason. As our Reshad Hudson saw firsthand and will share with you on WBRC FOX6 News at 9, her apartment has been shot up twice in the last two months. In just the past couple of days, bullets tore into her car as well. How can she get out? We’re On Your Side (and hers) tonight with what we found.

New on WBRC FOX6 News at 10, we’re in Tarrant, one of two cities (along with Hoover) to declare a water emergency for their cities today, which include new and much tighter restrictions on how you can use water. So what can and can’t you do? Jamiese Price is live from Tarrant with some answers.

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:47:42 GMT
    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:57:26 GMT
    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:49:37 GMT

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

