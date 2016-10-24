Good Day Alabama: October 24, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

JEH JEH LIVE - Jeh Jeh joined us live from P2 Platinum Pilates to learn some new moves for Exercise Monday. P2 Platinum Pilates is located at 250 Rele Street, Mountain Brook, AL 35223. For more information, call 205-451-2039 or visit www.p2platinumpilates.com/.

RAISE THE ROOF FOR RETT - The fifth annual Raise the Roof for Rett event will be held Friday, Oct. 28 from 6-10 p.m. at Haven - 2525 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, 35233. The event benefits the Suki Foundation for Rett Syndrome and patients with Rett Syndrome at Children's of Alabama. The event features live music and a dinner buffet, as well as silent and live auctions. Tickets are $65 per person or $120 for a couple. Table sponsorships are available starting at $650 for a reserved table of eight.

To register for the event or make a donation, visit www.sukifoundation.org. Raise the Roof for Rett also includes an online fundraising program through Swell Fundraising. Event participants will have personal online fundraising pages and are encouraged to promote the event via social media. The Suki Foundation has already raised $350,000 of its $500,000 goal and hopes to reach the goal this year.

Rett Syndrome is a unique developmental disorder that affects one in every 10,000 female births worldwide. It causes severe cognitive impairment including loss of communication and motor skills, reduced growth and unusual breathing patterns. Children's of Alabama and the University of Alabama at Birmingham operate one of the few Rett clinics in the southeastern United States. The Suki Foundation was created in honor of 7-year-old Sarah Katherine "Suki" Bateh of Hoover, who has Rett Syndrome. The foundation aims to make a difference in the lives of children diagnosed with Rett Syndrome by raising funds to expand and accelerate research efforts at Children's. Research focuses on better understanding of Rett Syndrome, new treatments and, ultimately, a cure.

HALLOWEEN MOVIES - Ben Lyons - Television, Radio, and Online host and producer - highlights the latest 4K/Blu-ray and Digital HD releases and the best ways to watch them. And because we're leading up to Halloween, this time he showed us some of his scariest and best options! He highlighted some great Halloween, horror and scary movie and television titles available!

Tomorrow on Good Day Alabama, Jeh Jeh takes us to Montevallo for a ghost hunt... he checks out the Haunted Tour! We talk Medicare.... from the changes in store this year and what you must do right now! New York Times bestselling author Melissa de la Cruz joins us with her new book - Something in Between. She explains how this story of a smart and determined immigrant girl trying to penetrate the American Dream sits close to her heart! Take advantage of these cool mornings and get in some great fishing! Our expert joins us to answer your questions! And we check out what's new in entertainment - from movies to music and more! Join us for this and much more tomorrow on Good Day Alabama!