Employee injured in Pickens County plant explosion

An investigation is underway at a Pickens County plant, and an employee is recovering from minor injuries, following an explosion Sunday night at the plant.
A spokesperson for Westervelt Pellet Plant says the explosion happened around 9 p.m. at the plant on Highway 17 in Aliceville. It happened outside on a manufacturing line while employees were working.
The plant will remain closed until an internal investigation team can figure out what went wrong and fix the issue.
