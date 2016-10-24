Employee injured in Pickens County plant explosion

An investigation is underway at a Pickens County plant, and an employee is recovering from minor injuries, following an explosion Sunday night at the plant.



A spokesperson for Westervelt Pellet Plant says the explosion happened around 9 p.m. at the plant on Highway 17 in Aliceville. It happened outside on a manufacturing line while employees were working.



The plant will remain closed until an internal investigation team can figure out what went wrong and fix the issue.

