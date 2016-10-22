Karle's Korner: Be Honest: Can any team beat Alabama?

The following is a commentary from WBRC FOX6 Sports Director Rick Karle:

You’ve heard the question asked over the last few weeks: Can any team in the nation beat the Crimson Tide? Aside from the New England Patriots, I’m not sure there is a team out there that can compete with Bama (I kid about the Patriots thing, but the point here is that this Tide team currently owns college football). And I have to admit, as talented a quarterback as Jalen Hurts is, I find it more enjoyable to watch the Alabama defense in action. I mean, these guys are like boa constrictors: They wrap their arms around opposing players and by the fourth quarter of any game the opposition taps out. Just think of what the Bama defensive unit I like to call “Phi Bama Slama” did to those poor Aggies on Saturday afternoon:



*It held the Aggies to zero offensive yards in the first quarter

*It scored its ninth defensive touchdown of the season (see Jonathan Allen)

*It has now scored a defensive touchdown I ten straight games

*It sacked Aggies quarterback Trevor Knight five times

*It held Knight to 164 harmless passing yards



Watching Tim Williams and Ryan Anderson rush from the edge and Jonathan Allen disrupt things in the middle is a thing of beauty, so I ask you again: What team is going to move the ball consistently against the Tide? Not LSU, not Miss. State. Auburn, perhaps? While there is plenty of football yet to be played, Bama fans are already calling this team the best Nick Saban has fielded in Tuscaloosa. The bummer on the Bama front? Talented defensive back and ace return man Eddie Jackson fractured his leg on Saturday and will be lost for the season.



Now for the offense: How smooth is Jalen Hurts? His 37-yard TD run late in Saturday’s game was a thing of beauty, and the kid didn’t break a sweat. Hurts is smoother that a satin sheet- and to think he will be around for two more seasons. Hurt’s line against Texas A&M? 164 passing yards and 2 TD throws, 93 rushing yards and a score for a grand total of 259 offensive yards and three scores. The SEC folks may as well renew that Offensive Player Of The Week Award every Monday and forward it on to Jalen.



Want more superlatives from the Bama offense? Damien Harris had 128 rushing yards & OJ Howard had eight catches and a score. The Big Uglies did a fine job in the trenches, and Lane Kiffin called another fine game.



The bad news? Seven penalties is never good, missed field goals are painful, and the pass defense was at times leaky. But a few tweaks and rants from the head coach and the team will be ready for LSU.



What lies ahead for this team? A week off, a trip to Baton Rouge and the big showdown with Auburn. After that? You tell me what team out of the SEC East can challenge the Tide in Atlanta? The playoffs? Bring on Ohio State, Clemson, Washington. I’m not a betting man, but I have a very strong feeling that #17 is headed to Tuscaloosa in early January. Yep, the Alabama football team is just that good.

