Fall Fiesta Tailgate Party

Fried Catfish Tailgate Tacos With Kick-Off Tartar Sauce

makes 2 dozen appetizer servings

The Basic Fundamentals



Maintain the proper oil temperature by attaching a candy thermometer to the side of the Dutch oven.

1 cup ap flour

3/4 cup plain yellow cornmeal

3 Tbsp chili powder

2 Tbsp cumin

1 1/2 tsp kosher salt

3/4 cup beer

1 egg

1 lb catfish, cut into 1/2-inch strips

Vegetable oil

Mini corn tortillas



Kick-Off Tartar Sauce

Toppings: Pep Rally Pico De Galo, shredded cabbage,

jalapenos, lime wedges

one

Whisk together the flour, the cornmeal, the chili powder,

the cumin & the salt in a large bowl.

Remove 1 cup of the mixture & place in a small bowl.

Set aside.

two

Whisk the egg & the beer into the large bowl creating a wet batter.

Dip the catfish pieces into the beer mixture, coating well,

then into the 1-cup dry mixture, shaking off the excess.

three

Pour the oil to a depth of 1 1/2 inches in a Dutch oven & heat to 360 degrees.

Drop the catfish pieces into the oil & fry 2 to 3 minutes

or until golden brown & the catfish is opaque.

Remove from the oil & drain on a rack over paper towels.

Serve the catfish in warm corn tortillas with the Kick-Off Tartar Sauce,

Pep Rally Pico De Galo & desired toppings.

The Extra Point

The catfish & the tartar sauce make a wonderful weeknight meal solution. Just add a steamed vegetable for a winning fresh catch plate.

Pep Rally Pico De Galo

makes about 2 cups

The Basic Fundamentals

Remove the seeds from the tomatoes before dicing for a chunkier, less saucy consistency

4 plum tomatoes, diced

1/4 cup diced red onion

1 small garlic clove, pressed

1 Tbsp fresh lime juice

1 Tbsp chopped fresh cilantro

Kosher salt & freshly ground pepper

Stir together all of the ingredients until combined.

The Extra Point

Double the recipe & serve with an array of tortilla & corn chips for a fresh snack nibble.

Touchdown Tamale Poppers With Creamy Swag Sauce

makes about 30 poppers

The Basic Fundamentals

Mexican chorizo is a pork sausage seasoned with garlic, spices & vinegar. It adds a distinctive flavor to this tamale-inspired game day appetizer. If you have trouble locating it, substitute an equal amount of breakfast sausage.

5 oz Mexican chorizo

15 mini sweet peppers, cut in half

2/3 cup yellow cornmeal mix

1/3 cup beer

1 egg

1 cup shredded Monterey jack cheese with peppers, divided

Creamy Swag Sauce

one

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Remove the sausage from the casings & brown in a small non-stick skillet

over Medium heat 6 to 7 minutes or until crumbled & thoroughly cooked.

Cool 20 minutes.

Remove the seeds & the membrane from the peppers.

Place the peppers on a foil-lined, lightly greased baking sheet.

Set aside.

two

Whisk together the cornmeal mix, the beer & the egg just until blended.

Fold in the cooked chorizo & 1/3 cup cheese.

the mixture will seem thin at first but will tighten up after a minute or two

Fill the peppers with the mixture & place close together on the pan to keep them upright.

Top with the remaining 2/3 cup cheese.

depending on the size of the peppers,

you may be able to fill a few more or a few less

jalapenos may be substituted for a spicier variation

three

Bake for 18 to 20 minutes.

Serve with the Creamy Swag Sauce.

The Extra Point

Top mixed baby greens with shredded chicken, black beans & the Pep Rally Pico De Galo. Drizzle the Southwestern specialty with the Creamy Swag Sauce & serve a few of the spicy little hot tamales to the sidelines.

Creamy Swag Sauce

makes about 1 1/4 cup

Run The Option

No buttermilk. No problem. Substitute whole milk for an equally tasty No. 1 contender.

1 {1-oz} packet Ranch-style dressing mix

1 cup sour cream

2 Tbsp fresh lime juice

2 Tbsp whole buttermilk

1 garlic clove, pressed

Combine all the ingredients in a medium bowl.

Chill 30 minutes.

The Extra Point

Drizzle over a Cobb or Chef salad for a zesty bite of bold flavor at lunch or dinnertime.