Fall Fiesta Tailgate Party
Fried Catfish Tailgate Tacos With Kick-Off Tartar Sauce
makes 2 dozen appetizer servings
The Basic Fundamentals
Maintain the proper oil temperature by attaching a candy thermometer to the side of the Dutch oven.
1 cup ap flour
3/4 cup plain yellow cornmeal
3 Tbsp chili powder
2 Tbsp cumin
1 1/2 tsp kosher salt
3/4 cup beer
1 egg
1 lb catfish, cut into 1/2-inch strips
Vegetable oil
Mini corn tortillas
Kick-Off Tartar Sauce
Toppings: Pep Rally Pico De Galo, shredded cabbage,
jalapenos, lime wedges
one
Whisk together the flour, the cornmeal, the chili powder,
the cumin & the salt in a large bowl.
Remove 1 cup of the mixture & place in a small bowl.
Set aside.
two
Whisk the egg & the beer into the large bowl creating a wet batter.
Dip the catfish pieces into the beer mixture, coating well,
then into the 1-cup dry mixture, shaking off the excess.
three
Pour the oil to a depth of 1 1/2 inches in a Dutch oven & heat to 360 degrees.
Drop the catfish pieces into the oil & fry 2 to 3 minutes
or until golden brown & the catfish is opaque.
Remove from the oil & drain on a rack over paper towels.
Serve the catfish in warm corn tortillas with the Kick-Off Tartar Sauce,
Pep Rally Pico De Galo & desired toppings.
The Extra Point
The catfish & the tartar sauce make a wonderful weeknight meal solution. Just add a steamed vegetable for a winning fresh catch plate.
Pep Rally Pico De Galo
makes about 2 cups
The Basic Fundamentals
Remove the seeds from the tomatoes before dicing for a chunkier, less saucy consistency
4 plum tomatoes, diced
1/4 cup diced red onion
1 small garlic clove, pressed
1 Tbsp fresh lime juice
1 Tbsp chopped fresh cilantro
Kosher salt & freshly ground pepper
Stir together all of the ingredients until combined.
The Extra Point
Double the recipe & serve with an array of tortilla & corn chips for a fresh snack nibble.
Touchdown Tamale Poppers With Creamy Swag Sauce
makes about 30 poppers
The Basic Fundamentals
Mexican chorizo is a pork sausage seasoned with garlic, spices & vinegar. It adds a distinctive flavor to this tamale-inspired game day appetizer. If you have trouble locating it, substitute an equal amount of breakfast sausage.
5 oz Mexican chorizo
15 mini sweet peppers, cut in half
2/3 cup yellow cornmeal mix
1/3 cup beer
1 egg
1 cup shredded Monterey jack cheese with peppers, divided
Creamy Swag Sauce
one
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Remove the sausage from the casings & brown in a small non-stick skillet
over Medium heat 6 to 7 minutes or until crumbled & thoroughly cooked.
Cool 20 minutes.
Remove the seeds & the membrane from the peppers.
Place the peppers on a foil-lined, lightly greased baking sheet.
Set aside.
two
Whisk together the cornmeal mix, the beer & the egg just until blended.
Fold in the cooked chorizo & 1/3 cup cheese.
the mixture will seem thin at first but will tighten up after a minute or two
Fill the peppers with the mixture & place close together on the pan to keep them upright.
Top with the remaining 2/3 cup cheese.
depending on the size of the peppers,
you may be able to fill a few more or a few less
jalapenos may be substituted for a spicier variation
three
Bake for 18 to 20 minutes.
Serve with the Creamy Swag Sauce.
The Extra Point
Top mixed baby greens with shredded chicken, black beans & the Pep Rally Pico De Galo. Drizzle the Southwestern specialty with the Creamy Swag Sauce & serve a few of the spicy little hot tamales to the sidelines.
Creamy Swag Sauce
makes about 1 1/4 cup
Run The Option
No buttermilk. No problem. Substitute whole milk for an equally tasty No. 1 contender.
1 {1-oz} packet Ranch-style dressing mix
1 cup sour cream
2 Tbsp fresh lime juice
2 Tbsp whole buttermilk
1 garlic clove, pressed
Combine all the ingredients in a medium bowl.
Chill 30 minutes.
The Extra Point
Drizzle over a Cobb or Chef salad for a zesty bite of bold flavor at lunch or dinnertime.
