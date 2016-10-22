Jeh Jeh: Regional champs Hoover beat Thompson Warriors

It was a close first-half defensive battle that ended up not so close.

The regional champion Hoover Bucs got all they wanted from the Thompson Warriors but started flying away in the end.

In the first quarter, Warriors quarterback Caleb Ragland threw an interception to Jayden Jordan, who ran it back to the 22-yard line. But the defense of Thompson shut the drive down.

Garrett Farquhar was sacked, but Barrett Pickering kicked a 40-yard field goal for the first score.

Thompson had success moving the football, but fumbles stalled at least four drives in the game.

Warrior defensive end Mackie McNeal made a few sacks and kept the Hoover offense at bay the rest of the first half.

But in the third quarter, the offense got wild. Farquhar threw a 64-yard touchdown to Shedrick Jackson to make it 10-0.

In the fourth quarter, kicker Barrett Pickering kicked a 24-yard field goal. He kicked a 40 yarder in the first. And later in the fourth, Caleb Thompson threw his second interception of the game, but this one was an interception return for a touchdown.

Will Singleton ran the interception back 65 yards to seal the win for the Bucs.

Hoover improved to 8-1, and with the loss, Thompson is out of the playoffs and their record falls to 5-4.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.