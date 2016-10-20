Commission approves new storm shelter for southern Tuscaloosa County

Tuscaloosa County leaders officially approved funds to help pay for a brand new storm shelter Wednesday night.

The Tuscaloosa County Commission said the money to help pay for the storm shelter will come from their developmental funds, costing around $50,000.

Mark Nelson District three County commissioner said it's going to be built next to the Hagler Volunteer Fire department, where a company will install the safe house.

Nelson said the shelter will hold about 47 people, which is a start.

This will be the first storm shelter for district three.

The Tuscaloosa County commission hopes to have the shelter up and running before the start of severe weather season next year.

