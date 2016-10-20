Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Bailey Stidham.

Bailey is a senior at Hackleburg High School with a 4.00 GPA. She is in Beta Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, SGA Vice President, and ranked second in her class. She was also chosen to participate in the University of Alabama Rural Health Scholars Program. Her dream is to work with the Crimson Tide Softball Program.

Bailey, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

