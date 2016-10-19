Good Day Alabama: October 19, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

JEH JEH LIVE - UAB celebrates Homecoming this week with the theme Forever Blaze! There are lots of fun activities planned!

Today @ 12:05pm – Gurney Derby Competition on 13th Street South

Today @ 12:30pm – Blazer Cookout at UAB Mini Park

Tomorrow @ 5pm – Blazer Fan Fest - interactive pre-game festivities include inflatables, games, meet and greets with UAB student-athletes, band, spirit squads and more. Bring your tailgate set up and get ready for UAB Football at 7pm at BBVA Compass Field with the Mr. & Ms. UAB Award Ceremony at halftime.

Tomorrow @ 9pm – Blaze the Night/Fight Song Competition at UAB Mini Park

Friday @ 12pm – Homecoming Parade Float Competition – runs along 14th Street South between University Blvd & 10th Avenue South

Saturday @ 8am – Blazer 5K Run & 1 Mile Walk at UAB Campus Green

For complete details, visit https://www.uab.edu/homecoming/.

ZOO CREW - Mike visited with Travis Cody from the Birmingham Zoo to learn more about the bobcat and Boo at the Zoo. For more information, visit www.birminghamzoo.com.

HEART GALLERY HEROES - Help the Heart Gallery celebrate 11 years of finding families for Alabama's children at the Heart Gallery Heroes event Friday night at 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Haven - 2501 6th Ave South, Birmingham, AL 35233. The event will honor Bill & Lyndra Daniel and the Daniel Foundation for their years of support. The event includes great auction items, food, live music, raffle and wine pull. The Karen Nomberg Volunteer of the Year and the Photographer of the Year will be announced! There are 4 chances to win in the raffle. Prizes include iPad mini, yeti cooler, beats pill wireless speaker or $250 visa gift card. Raffle tickets are $10 each or 6 for $50. Event tickets are $75 each or a table of 8 for $550. Heart Gallery Alabama is a nonprofit organization dedicated to finding forever families for children in Alabama's foster care system by raising awareness and educating the public. Heart Gallery's volunteers and staff collaborate with the Alabama Department of Human Resources to create a photographic portrait exhibit of children in foster care, which travels to public venues across the state. The photographs serve as a compelling and authentic representation of children across Alabama who are searching for loving, permanent families. Heart Gallery Alabama recruits professional photographers to capture each child's individual spirit in a moving photographic, multimedia, and narrative journey – featured online and in public venues. Since its founding in 2005 and with the support of its donors, child advocates, and volunteers, Heart Gallery Alabama has helped find permanent homes for more than 65% of the children photographed. For more information, visit http://heartgalleryalabama.com/.

ASK THE DOCTOR - Dr. Gigi Youngblood from Children's of Alabama took viewer questions about children's health. She discussed kids and healthy sleep. When trying to get into a healthy sleep pattern, keep a regular bedtime and waking time for a few weeks, even on weekends. Avoid screen time at least 30 minutes prior to bedtime. No TVs in the bedroom! Keep a regular pre-bedtime routine with a predictable pattern. Bonus points for including reading in your routine!

GARDENING - On October 22-23, The Birmingham Botanical Gardens hosts its annual Fall Plant Sale in its Blount Plaza – welcoming patrons with opportunities to purchase herbs, sustainable trees, fall annuals, shrubs, natives, perennials and more, while benefiting The Gardens' mission to promote public knowledge and appreciation of plants, gardens and the environment. Proceeds from the sale help fulfill this mission through programs like Discovery Field Trips, Plant Adventures and our Public Library, among many more. On Saturday, The Gardens' Fall Plant Sale will be open to the public 9-5 p.m. On Sunday, hours are Noon-4 p.m. Birmingham Botanical Gardens is Alabama's largest living museum with more than 12,000 different plants in its living collections. Proceeds from the sale benefit the Gardens' education programs which run year round and teach more than 11,000 school children enjoy free science-curriculum based field trips annually. The Gardens is open daily, offering free admission to more than 350,000 yearly visitors. For more information, visit www.bbgardens.org/fallplantsale.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL - Longtime college football writer, Lars Anderson joined us with his take on this weekend's big games. Lars says he believes that this Alabama team could be Nick Saban's best and that after spending time in Tuscaloosa this week, he's convinced this team is up to the challenge of Texas A&M and doesn't believe chatter that LSU is a trap game. He also says he believes Auburn is now a team to be reckoned with because of their defense and offensive improvements. Lars thinks Lane Kiffin will get a head coaching job out West and is hearing that Jimbo Fisher will be hotly pursued by LSU for that head coaching job.

