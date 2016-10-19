Man killed in Tuscaloosa Co. motorcycle wreck

A Buhl man was killed in a motorcycle wreck near Northport, according to state troopers.
Jimmy Ronald McAteer , 41, was pronounced dead Tuesday evening at the scene after his Harley-Davidson motorcycle left Tuscaloosa County 21 and hit several trees around 6:40 p.m., according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The crash happened less than a mile from Northport.
It is still under investigation.
