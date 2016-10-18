Bernard, born January 2006 is a handsome young boy who needs constant supervision to ensure his safety. He is very loving and affectionate, but also has random outbursts where he hits, yells, breaks things etc.

Bernard loves playing in the water, dancing, listening to music and playing outside. He also loves playing with his stuffed animals and watching Westerns and Sponge Bob.

Bernard’s developmental stage has been diagnosed as being between two and three years old. He still wears pull-ups and will need 24 hour care for the remainder of his life.

Bernard has been diagnosed with autism, intellectual disability disorder, behavior disorder, and he is developmentally delayed. Bernard needs a family that ideally consists of a man and a woman.

A woman who can show love and affection and a man who can “handle” Bernard when he begins throwing a tantrum. He needs a family who is willing and able to face the daily challenges.

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

