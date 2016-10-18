Police: Woman confessed to using heroin while pregnant following arrest

An Etowah County woman now faces a chemical endangerment charge after being arrested for probation violation.

Amy Renea Hall, a 26-year-old Gadsden resident, was originally arrested for probation violation stemming from a second-degree theft by deception charge and failure to appear for a previous chemical endangerment charge from 2014, according to Etowah County authorities.

She told detention center staff that she was pregnant and used heroin during the pregnancy.

Hall is in custody at the Etowah County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.