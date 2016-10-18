Good Day Alabama: October 18, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

MONEY TUESDAY - Callie Jowers with the Welch Group joined us to explain how you can get free financial advice from experts. Whether you're a seasoned saver gearing up for retirement or a college graduate just beginning to navigate your finances, free help is on the way! The Financial Planning Association -FPA- of North Alabama and the Alabama Securities Commission, Joe Borg, Director, will co-host the 2016 Financial Planning Expo today at the Hoover Public Library from 1:00PM to 5:00PM. If you need to grab your smartphone or GPS, the address is 200 Municipal Lane, Hoover, AL 35216.

The Financial Planning Expo is one of the few instances where members of the public can receive free advice and financial education from local planners. Whether you're a recent graduate trying to balance saving for retirement and student loans, a pre-retiree who wants to be sure their retirement plan is in order, a parent planning for college, or someone thinking about how to best leave assets to heirs, this event is a great use of your time. We're also excited to have the Expo at the Hoover Public Library again. They have a fantastic facility and have been a wonderful partner for this event. There is also plenty of free parking. There will be local experts speaking on a variety of subjects including estate planning, Social Security, Medicare and strategies for long-term care. We'll also have the Alabama Securities Commission presenting on safe and informed investing.

Throughout the day, we'll be offering one-on-one sessions with local CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERS ™. These sessions will run concurrently with the speakers, so attendees should feel free to stop by for a free 30-minute session with a planner at any time during the Expo. If you have a question, they have answers for you. There are absolutely no strings attached! We're lucky to have many great planners willing to give their time to the community. They are on hand to educate and inform the public and promise no sales pitches. When preparing to come to get help, know exactly what questions you have and bring all the supporting data. For example, if you're trying to solve a debt problem, bring copies of your statements so the planner can review the details. All of your information and conversations will be held in the strictest confidence. Don't miss this once-a-year opportunity to learn money-saving ideas from top financial planners in Alabama. For more information, visit www.fpana.org.

BETH K - UAB Nutritionist Dr. Beth Kitchin joined us to explain how herbal supplements could impact your liver. A lot of people take dietary or herbal supplements. And a lot of people assume they're safe because they're "natural". But researchers are becoming more and more concerned about some common supplements that could damage your liver. Research shows herbal and nutritional supplements are linked to 20 percent of cases of "hepatotoxicity" - liver damage caused by chemicals. Bodybuilding and weight loss symptoms are the biggest culprits.

Anabolic Steroids in Body Building Supplements - These are supplements that are promoted as athletic supplements that may be contaminated with synthetic anabolic steroids that are illegal to sell over the counter. These types of supplements are linked to jaundice.

Black Cohosh

Ephedrine - a weight loss supplement. Case reports show that it can cause liver damage.- Green Tea Extract - Drinking green tea is fine and likely healthy but the epigallocatechin that may have slight weight loss benefits may be toxic in high supplemental doses.

Garcinia Cambogia - This one is found in Hydroxycut and Herbalife. Studies show that it doesn't help with weight loss and it can damage your liver.

Kava Kava - This one is touted as an anti-depressant. In one report, 9 out of 36 patients had liver failure from taking Kava Kava – 8 needed transplants.

Saw Palmetto

Senna Glycosides

Skullcap

Usnic Acid

Noni Juice

One-third to one-half of people in the U.S. take herbal or dietary supplements. The study that Beth discussed comes from Navarro & Zheng. Liver Injury Due to Herbal and Dietary Supplements: A Review of Individual Ingredients. Clinical Liver Disease, vol 7, No. 4, April 2016.

JEH JEH LIVE - Each year the Peinhardt farm is open to the public for one Saturday in October. It is open this Saturday from 9am to 3pm. The farm is opened for everyone to come out and experience history in a setting that will take you back in history and allow you to actually participate in some "hands-on" work. Exhibits and demonstrations are spread over 40 acres. Events include old time woodworking - hewing, splitting, crosscut sawing and old tools; mules, horses and wagon rides; antique tractor shows; museum; field crops; petting animals; sorghum syrup making; grist mill; blacksmith - horseshoeing; and sawmill. Admission is $7 for adults - age 13 and up, $5 for children age 5-12. Children 4 and under are free.

The Peinhardt Living History Farm is an educational family farm focusing on rural life in the 1930's and 1940's. Many adults grew up in the days when visits to Grandma and Grandpa's farm were common occurrences. But few of these farms remain and children today do not have that same opportunity. The goal of this program is to help fill this void in children's experience that is creating an agricultural illiteracy. The focus is that the barnyard and animals, the house and garden, the field, the woods and the horses all have an important purpose in helping the farmer make a living for him and his family. For more information, visit www.peinhardtfarm.com.

TALLADEGA RACE WEEKEND - Talladega Superspeedway Race Weekend is this weekend! Practice begins at noon on Friday. The "Big One On The Blvd" Fan Parade & Competitions begins at 6:30pm. Qualifying begins at 9:30am on Saturday with the Fred's 250 Powered by Coca-Cola NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race begins at noon. Catch more qualifying in the afternoon before the Saturday Night Infield Concert at 7:30pm. The Alabama 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Race begins at 1pm on Sunday. Talladega Superspeedway will be the site of two pivotal "elimination" races in the Chase for the NASCAR Sprint Cup and the new NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chase format. The Alabama 500 will be the third and final event in the Round of 12 in the Chase for the NASCAR Sprint Cup where the field of eligible competitors vying for the championship title will be reduced from 12 to eight at the checkered flag. At the end of the Fred's 250 Powered by Coca-Cola NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race the title contenders will be reduced from eight to six.

NASCAR's biggest and baddest track features 3- and 4-wide, 200-mph racing on the 2.66-mile, 33-degree banked venue. NASCAR's Most Competitive track has an astounding record of 88 lead changes in an 188-lap race. Talladega is known as "NASCAR's Party Capital" where fans of all ages can have a great time. The Infamous Saturday Night Infield Concert will be headlined by Jerrod Niemann this year! Talladega Superspeedway offers over 15,000 free camping sites in three conveniently located parks. All day parking on Talladega Superspeedway property remains free. DEGARooms.com can help fans find hotel rooms at great prices in and around the Birmingham area. Official Talladega Superspeedway Souvenir Program and merchandise from the new Fanatics NASCAR Trackside Superstore located in the FanZone. Talladega offers ticket deals for kids, college students, and veterans. For more information and tickets visit, www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or 1-877-Go2-DEGA.

WILDLIFE EXPERT - Stuart R. Goldsby is the Regional Hunter Education Coordinator for Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. Today he discussed advice when hunting from an elevated platform.

Inspect your equipment before going. Read instructions and watch video supplied with equipment. Practice with your equipment at home with assistance. Scout location and inspect tree you have intentions of climbing. Never leave the ground without attaching your harness to the tree prior to climbing. Do not disconnect safety harness until safely back on ground Plan for a fall into the harness. How to Recover. Suspension Trauma can take effect within minutes.

For more information call Outdoor Alabama's Wildlife section 334-242-3469, Enforcement section 334-242-3467, Fisheries section 334-242-3471, or visit www.outdooralabama.com.

KRISTEN CHENOWETH - Dealing with the everyday challenges of fighting breast cancer and finding the strength within to continue the fight is no easy feat. Survey results indicate that maintaining their daily routines while going through treatment is a top concern of those battling breast cancer – second only to life expectancy. Activities patients say they need the most logistical help with include completing household chores, running errands and preparing balanced healthful meals. As a result of this, Ford Warriors in Pink's More Good Days initiative is launching additional support services to offer solutions to patients' most pressing household needs through new collaborations with Green Chef and Cleaning for a Reason.

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth helps raise awareness about how to bring More Good Days to those living with breast cancer. Having seen her mother and two of her aunts fight this disease, Kristin knows first hand the power small actions can have in making a big difference in the day-to-day lives of those undergoing treatment. She explains how the charity will be expanding the support services available through More Good Days to respond to the needs of those undergoing treatment. Ford's commitment in the fight against breast cancer runs well beyond raising funds. The company is dedicated to making a difference 365 days a year by encouraging women to become informed and visit their doctors, educating them about how early detection saves lives. To date, Ford has dedicated more than $130 million to the cause. The entire 2016 Ford Warriors in Pink collection is available at www.fordcares.com.

