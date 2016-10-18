Police investigating shooting near Miles College, 2 injured - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Police investigating shooting near Miles College, 2 injured

(Source: RAYCOM Images) (Source: RAYCOM Images)

Good morning!  Here are some of the headlines as we are working for you this morning on WBRC/Good Day Alabama:

Breaking overnight, police investigating a shooting near Miles College that left two injured.

Now to the latest on the drought in our area. Birmingham Water Works is not ready to add surcharges to your water bill just yet

Mickey says our weather is changing and some good news for those hoping for some rain.  He'll explain.

Also, 

Jeh Jeh shows us what it's like to spend a day on the farm.... He takes us to North Alabama for a sneak peek at what you'll find on Peinhardt Farm Day! 

Kristen Chenoweth gets involved in the battle against breast cancer.... for personal reasons and to help others! She joins us to explain! 

Get your tickets and get ready for a fun race weekend at Talladega Superspeedway! The chairman joins us with all the scoop on the upcoming activities! 

Get free financial advice from the experts. We'll tell you how. 

