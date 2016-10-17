Judge sentences former NJ day care workers linked to day care 'fight club'

Two former New Jersey day care workers who pleaded guilty to child abuse in September have been sentenced to three years probation, according to NJ.com.

Authorities say that Erica Kenny, 23, and Chanese White, 29, encouraged children at the day care to fight with each other. Prosecutors say Kenny recorded the fights on her cellphone, and could be heard referring to the incidents as a "fight club" in reference to the movie by the same name.

According to NJ.com, both women were fired from the day care after charges were filed against them in 2015.

