Pelham City Council meeting to discuss parents' background checks

Good evening from the WBRC FOX6 Newsroom. This is Jonathan Hardison with a look at the stories we're following for you tonight:

We broke the story for you a couple of weeks ago of Pelham parents angry that they have to pay $15 for a background check before the school system will let you have lunch with their child. Right now the city council is meeting to try and figure out how the school system can keep tight security for students without pushing out parents. Our Hannah Ward who broke this story is there and will be live on WBRC FOX6 News at 9 with where the system lands in this closely-watched decision.



Speaking of closely-watched stories, we’ve got two big new local angles to the presidential election tonight new on WBRC FOX6 News at 10. First, Secretary of State John Merrill in his first TV interview addressing his party’s standard-bearer, Donald Trump, warning voters this election may be “rigged.” Merrill has a forceful answer to that and why he thinks you shouldn’t believe Trump’s concerns. Plus we’re asking local Trump supporters how they’re securing his campaign offices in Birmingham and around our state after a Trump location in North Carolina was firebombed over the weekend.

Keep up with the latest news on WBRC.com, in the WBRC News app, and follow me on Twitter @FOX6Hardison and on Facebook.