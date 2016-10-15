Southern Proper Hot Dog Stand

The Menu
Pimiento Cheese Grits
Collard Green-Sorghum Pesto
Smoky Alabama BBQ Sauce
Atomic AU Sauce
Toppings
Crimson Barbecue Sauce, Smoked Pulled Pork, Bacon, Fried Eggs
Mini Sorghum Pecan Pies
Grits & Greens Game Day Dogs
makes 8 to 10 servings
Cut 2 pounds of good quality smoked sausage into bun length portions.
Score them several times by cutting a 1/4-inch slit into the surface.
Grill the sausages over Medium-High {350 to 400 degrees} 4 minutes per side
or until grill marks appear. Fill split brioche hot dog buns with the sausages.
Top with Pimiento Cheese Grits & Collard Green-Sorghum Pesto.
Pimiento Cheese Grits
makes 8 servings
Run The Option
Loaded with two kinds of cheese, serve the hearty grits over the sausages or ladle in bowls & pile up the toppings.
5 cups water
1 1/2 tsp kosher salt
1 cup stone ground grits
1 {8-oz} block extra sharp white Cheddar cheese, shredded
1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
1/3 cup diced roasted red bell peppers
1/2 tsp ground red pepper
Freshly ground black pepper
2 Tbsp butter
one
Bring the water & the salt to a boil in a 3 1/2-quart saucepan over High heat.
Whisk in the grits & reduce the heat to Medium-Low.
Simmer partially covered with the lid & stir occasionally for 25 to 30 minutes
or until tender. The grits should be relatively thick.
Remove the grits from the heat.
two
Stir in the cheeses, the roasted red bell peppers, the ground red pepper,
the black pepper & the butter until blended.
The Extra Point
Grilled pork tenderloin can be prepared as quickly as a batch of grits. Make this combo simultaneously for a go-to dinnertime meal when the play clock is heading down to zero. Add a simple green salad or toss a few veggies on the fire for an easy sideline winner.
Collard Green-Sorghum Pesto
makes 1 1/4 cups
The Basic Fundamentals
The new south hot dog relish. The mixture will be very thick, especially if prepared a day or two ahead. Stir in a little water to thin the mixture, if desired.
4 cups packed fresh collard greens, trimmed & chopped
1/2 cup toasted pecan halves
1 garlic clove, quartered
1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
1/4 cup olive oil
2 tsp sorghum
1/4 tsp kosher salt
one
Bring 4 cups of water to a boil in a 3 1/2-quart saucepan over High heat.
Add the greens & turn off the heat. Let stand 1 to 2 minutes or until tender.
Drain & plunge the greens in ice water to stop the cooking process.
Drain well between paper towels.
two
Pulse the pecans & the garlic in a food processor until finely ground.
Add the greens, the cheese, the oil, the sorghum & the salt.
Pulse several times until smooth, stopping to scrape down the bowl.
The mixture will be very thick. Stir in 2 to 3 Tbsp water to thin, if desired.
The Extra Point
This fresh, bright blend makes a delicious topper for burgers, sandwiches, grits & so much more.
Smoky Alabama BBQ Sauce
makes 2/3 cup
Trick Play
Chipotle chile powder is made from smoke dried jalapeños which add bold heat to an Alabama classic. Coupled with the vinegar, the mixture pairs seamlessly with the pesto much as a hot pepper sauce would.
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
1 tsp sugar
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1/2 tsp ground black pepper
1/2 tsp chipotle chile powder
Stir together all of the ingredients in a small bowl.
The Extra Point
Try this tasty sauce on burgers or use as a French fry dipper.
Atomic AU Sauce
makes 2/3 cup
Trick Play
The first string of players team up & complete the pass into a homemade version of Sriracha. Southern born hot sauce, garlic & a smidgen of sugar is a simple way to take mayo fundamentals to the next level. Drizzle this fiery No. 1 contender over the smoky game day dogs to resemble tiger stripes.
2 Tbsp hot sauce
1 small garlic clove, pressed
1 tsp sugar
1/2 cup mayonnaise
Stir together the first 3 ingredients in a small bowl.
Whisk in the mayonnaise until smooth.
The Extra Point
Toss with shredded cabbage & matchstick carrots for a delicious cole slaw.
Mini Sorghum Pecan Pies
makes 2 dozen
1/2 {8-oz} package cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup butter, softened
3/4 cup ap flour
1/4 cup plain yellow cornmeal
3/4 cup chopped pecans
1/3 cup dark brown sugar
1/4 cup sorghum
1 Tbsp Tennessee whiskey
1 tsp vanilla
A pinch of kosher salt
1 egg
one
Beat the cream cheese & the butter with a stand mixer until smooth.
Scrape down the bowl sides with a rubber spatula.
Blend in the flour & the cornmeal on Low speed until a dough forms.
Divide the mixture into 24 pieces & roll into balls.
Press the dough balls into each space of a lightly greased 24-cup mini muffin tin.
Press the mixture evenly on the bottom & up the sides.
Chill 30 minutes.
two
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Portion the pecans between the dough in the muffin cups.
Whisk together the brown sugar, the sorghum, the whiskey,
the vanilla & the salt. Gently fold in the egg.
Divide the mixture between the muffin cups.
three
Bake 22 to 25 minutes or until the crust is golden & the filling is set.
Let stand 5 minutes.
Gently loosen the pies with a paring knife.
Cool completely in the pans.
The Extra Point
Break the plain & score big time touchdown points with tailgating fans. Top the petite pies with a mini scoop of premium vanilla ice cream or serve several in Mason jars, a la mode, with chocolate sauce.
Alabama
Game Day Provisions 101
Style Points
Bama's recipe for a "pluck and grit" dirty dog starts with the basic fundamentals & finishes strong. Drizzle & down the players from the opposing team in Crimson flames before they ever have a chance to hit the field.
BBQ Grits & Greens
Grits & Green Game Day Dogs
Smoky Alabama BBQ Sauce
Smoked Pulled Pork
Crimson Barbecue Sauce
Auburn
Game Day Provisions 101
Style Points
Breakfast specialties remain "fearless and true" for an afternoon of dog-eat-dog match ups. Shift the barcolounger into high gear... Auburn fans will be sitting pretty to see who goes down in the rankings after a day of fiery festivities.
