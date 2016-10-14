Cottondale man killed in single-vehicle crash

A Cottondale man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Thursday, authorities confirm.
Phillip Dale Harris, 53, died after his 2002 Dodge pick-up truck left Hargrove Road and hit a tree at 5:40 p.m. about one mile north of Duncanville, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck, state troopers said.
The crash is still under investigation.
