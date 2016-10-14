Junction bridge closing may affect Race for the Cure traffic

Happy Friday morning! Here are some headlines we are working on for you as we get going on Good Day Alabama:

Starting at 8 p.m.tonight and lasting until early Monday morning, ALDOT is closing three lanes on the I-59 northbound bridge. It will also close exit 261. Megan will explain how that could affect traffic for the Race For the Cure.

A new Fox News poll shows Hillary Clinton leading Donald Trump by seven points. Trump has also d ropped in numbers asking voters who is more trustworthy.

A sight that really shows the drought we're in right now, we have images of Gadsden's Noccalula Falls showing they've almost dried up.

Images this morning of a 900-pound alligator in Texas!

Also, Comedian Mo'Nique joins us with some laughs!

Jeh Jeh gets us pepped up for football while Clare joins us from the Race for the Cure with all the scoop!

Riley Green joins us to perform a song from his new album!

Some creepy guests join us from the Birmingham Zoo and Atrox Factory.

And our Savvy Shopper brings us some great deals to save you money.

Plus Fred is in for Mickey telling you if rain chances are likely this weekend!

