Former Cullman High School Principal found guilty of trespassing

Former Cullman High School Principal Elton Bouldin has been found guilty of third degree trespass.

He was found not guilty of failure to report an incident of violence at school.

Judge Martha Williams handed down the verdict.

Bouldin had a 10-day jail sentence suspended for six months of unsupervised probation. He must pay a $200 fine and court costs.

Bouldin and CHS Assistant Principal Mark Stephens were arrested for trespassing in April. Both men were placed on administrative leave and then reinstated the same day charges against them were upgraded to criminal trespass first degree.

The parent of a student accused the men of trespassing in her home to talk with her child when she was not at the house.

The student was on the stand and testified that he got into an altercation with another student on a school trip. The student said he had a gun on the trip and threatened another student.

He said Bouldin and Stephens went to his family's home when his parents weren't there. The student's mother said she and her husband both asked the men to leave the house by phone but they didn't.

Bouldin has maintained his innocence in the trespassing case. He retired from the school system August 1.

