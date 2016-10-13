Graysville Water Works Board asks customers to conserve water

The Graysville Water Works Board has issued a Stage 2 Drought Advisory and is asking customers to help conserve water.

Most of Jefferson County is considered to be under severe drought conditions according to the The National Drought Mitigation Center.

The request is voluntary and customers can do the following to help:

Residential and commercial customers to follow a two-day even/odd day watering schedule. Even-numbered addresses means the house address, box number or rural route ends with the numbers 0,2,4,6,8 or the letters A-M, or at locations with no address at the even-numbered side of the street. Post Office Box numbers are not included. Odd-numbered addresses means the house address, box number or rural route ends with the numbers 1,3,5,7,9 or letters N-Z, or at locations with no address at the odd-numbered side of the street. Post Office Box numbers are not included.

No watering between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on each allowable watering day.

No day of week restrictions for new lawns for the first 30 days.

Customers to use a sponge and bucket and a hose with a shut-off nozzle for washing personal vehicles.

Golf courses to water first nine holes two days per week and back nine holes two days per week. All 18 holes may be watered between 10 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday. Greens and tee boxes can be watered daily as needed. Guidelines only apply to golf courses that use GWWB water for irrigation purposes.

Reduce the watering of lawns and landscaping.

Water in the early morning.

Raise the height of your mower.

Use mulch to maintain moisture around plants.

Consider planting drought-tolerant plants.

Do not hose down your sidewalk or driveway.

Verify your home is leak free.

Install a water displacement device to reduce the amount of water needed for each flush.

Store drinking water in the refrigerator.

Don’t let the water run while brushing your teeth, shaving or washing your face.

Avoid flushing the toilet unnecessarily.

For detailed measures, please view the following pages: Drought Management Plan & Drought Management Policy.

