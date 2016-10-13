Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Diego Martinez.

Diego is a senior at Montevallo High School with a 4.02 GPA. He is in National Honor Society, FFA, SGA, MHS Broadcast Team and on Varsity Football and Baseball. He is a true scholar athlete and is humble, disciplined and hard working on and off the field. Also he has been recognized for his multiple community service.

Diego, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

