Good Day Alabama: October 13, 2016

JEH JEH LIVE - Ronald McDonald House Charities celebrates its annual Day of Change. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama invites individuals, businesses and community groups to support local families with critically-ill children by visiting participating McDonald's on October 15 and dropping spare change into a RMHC Donation Box. If every customer in Central and North Alabama dropped a penny into an RMHC Donation Box each time they visited a McDonald's restaurant, RMHCA could raise more than $865,000 in just one year. In 2015, customers donated over $190,000 in small change and bills to our chapter through the Donation Box program.

The RMHC Day of Change is the Charity's annual call to action to support families with children facing medical crises. A full Donation Box could mean one night in a guest room at a Ronald McDonald House for a family while their child receives medical treatment. Or, it could mean a comfortable place to rest inside a hospital equipped with a Ronald McDonald Family Room just steps from a child in the NICU. On October 15th, RMHCA staff and volunteers will be at local McDonald's in the Birmingham area to answer questions and thank supporters on Day of Change. For more details on locations and times, please visit www.RMHCA.org/DayOfChange. McDonald's customers who participate in Day of Change are encouraged to share photos and how they helped to support RMHC on social media using #DayOfChange and #RMHCA.

COOKING WITH KIDS - Holley Grainger, MS, RD and Ellie Grainger joined us to discuss International Cook with Your Kids Day. Saturday, October 15 is International Cook with Your Kids Day. This is a movement to encourage families to cook together and to raise awareness about the benefits of parents and kids cooking together. Participants around the globe are encouraged to post photos, videos, and/or stories of their families cooking together using #LookWhatWeMade.

Get Cooking with your kids this week and post a photo of your meal with the hashtag #lookwhatwemade by October 15 for a chance to win $15K plus $30k for your school cafeteria. Holley and Ellie showed us how to make Apple Spaghetti. You can find this recipe and more ideas on Holley's Nutrition Blog at http://holleygrainger.com/apple-spaghetti/.

DR. F - TEACHING YOUR KIDS VALUES - Dr. Wayne Fleisig, a Psychologist with Children's of Alabama, joined us with advice on teaching values to your children. His recommendations:

1- Figure out what values you want to teach

2- Make sure to set a good example

3- Actively teach the values on an ongoing basis

4- Praise and reward appropriate behaviors

5- Set expectations, and when necessary, have consequences for undesired behaviors

JIM BARRY LATEST TECH STUFF - Is your family ready for the Retirement Wave? Roughly 76 million Baby Boomers are beginning to reach age 65 – and the Silent Generation is expected to live much longer than previous generations. As technology continues to change our lives for the better, high-tech innovations can help older Americans live more independently.

The Consumer Technology Association's "Digital Answer Man" showed us the newest active aging technology to improve seniors' lives and keep them connected to their loved ones. Jim Barry showed us high-tech products designed specifically for aging populations including safety monitoring, smart home solutions, emergency response devices, personal health, wellness and fitness products, and remote care tools. Jim offered tips for helping seniors understand and embrace the newest devices available to them.

OUR HOUSE - Cathy Borden with Home Depot showed us ideas to haunt your house this Halloween season. With the seasons changing it is the time to embrace fall traditions and spirited celebrations, more than 171 million Americans plan to do exactly that by celebrating Halloween this year according to the National Retail Federation's Halloween Consumer Spending Survey.

Up the Spook Factor with Smart Tech – Use smart technology to stage the ultimate scary scene at your home. Make your Halloween scene ever scarier by adding sound effects. Connect your phone or Bluetooth device to the Bluetooth Halloween Tombstone Speaker. This music playing tombstone has LED illumination and includes rechargeable batteries, so you never have to worry about those scary sounds ending. Images of flying ghosts and gules can be projected onto any window or wall with the Seasonal Window FX Projector Animated Window Display. The projector is preloaded with 12 digital videos formatted to fit both horizontal and vertical windows. Make your guests jump in fear with animated creatures. The Animated Rising Graveyard Phantom is a 5 ft. tall monster that has glowing LED eyes, makes frightening sounds and realistic movements. Or the Animated Witch with Serving Tray will serve candy while saying common Halloween phrases. Her eyes glow red, and she moves with the synchronization of her mouth. Create an instantly spooky atmosphere with a Holiday 400-Watt Metal Fog Machine & Home Accents Holiday 1 Qt. Fog Machine Liquid. This machine is portable with a wireless remote so it can be placed anywhere creating a thick, water-based fog for the perfect haunted house.

Playful Pumpkins – Pumpkins are a Halloween staple. Have the whole family create pumpkins that show off their personalities. From frightening to funny, pumpkin carving and painting is a great activity to do with the entire family. Try out the No-Carve options - embellish pumpkins with colorful paint or use chalkboard paint on the pumpkin to write festive Halloween saying, like "Boo" or "Happy Halloween!" Carve like a pro using an all-in-1 carving kit that includes tools that are safer than knives and contain carving patterns for all experience levels. Trends include emoji designs, animals and landscapes. For intricate designs use a Dremel Pumpkin Carving Tool.

Frighteningly Festive Theme – Create a theme to center everything around. For a Spooky Graveyard, try animated décor, flickering lanters, and LED graveyard tombstones.

UAB BASKETBALL - The UAB men's and women's basketball teams will usher in the 2016-17 season tonight at 7 p.m. when the Blazers host Hoops on the Green from the UAB Campus Green. Watch as campus officially transforms into Blockingham and creates a whole new and dynamic atmosphere that will extend throughout the 2016-17 basketball season. Additionally, fans can visit Blazer Village for inflatable games, food, opportunities for prizes and much more. Admission is free and all events are open to UAB students, faculty and the general public. Blazer fans will also have their first opportunity to meet both teams and coaching staffs while being treated to a variety of skills competitions and dunk contests. The event will also include the sights and sounds of a UAB basketball game day, featuring the Marching Blazers, the UAB Cheerleaders and Golden Girls, videos of Blazer student-athletes and coaches, fireworks and more. The one-of-a-kind event features a new and exciting twist this year as Blazer forward and 2016 Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year William "HaHa" Lee will run unopposed for the esteemed position of Mayor of Blockingham.

Fans will several opportunities over the next four weeks to show support of Lee through social media posts, videos, hashtags and much more. Lee blocked 95 shots last season and ended the year first in Conference USA and eighth in the NCAA with 2.9 rejections per game. In addition, Lee registered at least one blocked shot in 32 of 33 games, including a career-high eight in a win over Florida Atlantic. His performance helped UAB rank second in the nation with 6.1 blocks per game. Season tickets for UAB's 17 games at Bartow Arena are on sale for $239 to the general public and $215 to UAB employees and active members of the National Alumni Society. Blazer fans can also enjoy a limited number of season tickets in Blaze's Corner for $99 available while supplies last. Women's basketball season tickets are also available by purchasing the UAB Gold Card which provides access to all home events in a variety of sports for just $65. Both teams open the season with an exhibition doubleheader in Bartow Arena on Thursday, November 3.

