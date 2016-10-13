2 Boston officers shot, suspect killed

Hello and Good Morning! We are working on several stories for you this morning, and here are just a few headlines to get your day started:



Breaking: Boston police say a suspect in the shooting and wounding of two officers has been killed. One of the officers was shot multiple times and is hospitalized in critical condition. The other officer is listed in stable condition.



Strong warnings from Birmingham Water Works: Cut down your water usage or it could cost you more money. According to a statement released today, the company says if they don't see system wide reduction they'll be forced to issue a Stage 3 Drought Warning Monday. Once we get to stage three, that means you could see surcharges if you go over the usage guidelines.



A south Alabama man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for killing his 8-year-old daughter during a sexual assault.

Authorities have arrested a Pleasant Grove man who was driving an unmarked Crown Victoria with police lights.



Donald Trump's campaign is dismissing allegations by several women that he groped them in the past. One of two women who talked to The New York Times says while on an airline flight three decades ago, Trump grabbed her breasts and tried to put his hand up her skirt.



Trump's attorneys are demanding that The Times retract what the lawyers are calling a "libelous article."



