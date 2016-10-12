Email Ugochi Iloka

On Twitter @UgochiWBRC

Like Ugochi on Facebook

Ugochi Iloka is a nightside Tuscaloosa bureau reporter for WBRC FOX 6 News. You can spot her on WBRC FOX 6 News at 9 and 10 Monday through Friday. She joined the WBRC FOX 6 News team in October of 2016.

Ugochi graduated from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas with a Bachelors of Arts degree in Mass Communications emphasis in Broadcast Journalism, while minoring in political science.

She was born and raised in Houston, Texas where she interned for the FOX affiliate there in college, Fox 26 News. You’ll notice her unique name. Ugochi says most people think it’s Japanese, but the origin is actually Nigerian. In junior high, she attended boarding school in Nigeria where her parents migrated to the U.S. from.

Before moving to Alabama, Ugochi reported for an ABC affiliate, 40/29 news in Fayetteville, Arkansas for more than three years.

During her time there, she won an Arkansas Associated Press award in 2013 for her continuous Scott County flood coverage that killed the county sheriff while trying to save a woman from flood waters.

Ugochi also followed some big breaking news stories including a growing gang problem in the city of Springdale resulting in multiple deadly drive-by shootings, and the death of a six-year-old boy who was murdered and raped by his parents.

One of the most memorable stories she covered involved speaking to a woman who found a cat with an arrow pierced in its head, creating a social media frenzy.

Ugochi is excited to cover the stories that matter to people living in Tuscaloosa and the rest of West Alabama. "I want to connect with the people here and find out what they care about," said Ugochi. She also already knows all about our culture of football. "I traded in my ‘Woo pig sooie’ call for a ‘Roll Tide,’" said Ugochi.

When she’s not reporting, she’s taking her daughter Skylar-Oluchi to gymnastics class, or participating in events organized by her sorority Zeta Phi Beta.

Ugochi is always looking for new story ideas, community service, and speaking event opportunities. If you know of any you can find her on Facebook, tweet her at @UgochiWBRC or email her at uiloka@wbrc.com.